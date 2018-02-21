Anastasiades calls on Turkey to end gas standoff, return to talks (updated)

President Nicos Anastasiades called on Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots to return to the negotiating table provided they end the violation of the republic’s sovereign rights inside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In a written statement issued on Wednesday, amid a standoff over natural gas exploration offshore Cyprus, Anastasiades said the Turkish arguments were neither justified nor based on real facts.

“Within this framework, the Republic of Cyprus’ energy planning will continue,” he said.

On Tuesday, Turkey extended a blockade that prevents offshore drilling for natural gas by Italian energy firm ENI inside the EEZ.

It started some two weeks ago when Turkish warships, claiming to be participating in military drills in waters off the east of the island, interrupted the Saipem 12000 drillship while en route to Cuttlefish, a site in block 3 where it was scheduled to drill an exploratory gas well.

Anastasiades called on the Turkish side to end the blockade and resume talks to reunify the island.

“I wish once more to publicly invite Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side to immediately respond to my call to return to the negotiating table, provided they end the violation of the Republic of Cyprus’ sovereign rights in the EEZ,” he said.

Turkish Cypriots argue that they also have rights on the island’s natural resources.

The breakaway regime declared an ‘Exclusive Economic Zone’ of its own, which in effect claims that half of Cyprus’ EEZ belongs to them, including blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13.

Turkey, which says it is protecting the rights of Turkish Cypriots, also has claims on parts of various blocks in Cyprus’ EEZ saying the areas in question form part of its continental shelf. The claim includes part of blocks 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7, to the south and southwest of the island.

Anastasiades said Turkish Cypriot claims were unjustified, given that an agreement reached by former president Demetris Christofias and former Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat on the matter still stood.

The agreement provided that any decisions concerning sea zones, continental shelf, EEZ, will be handled by the federal government post-reunification.

“This convergence was confirmed during the latest round of negotiations and was never disputed by the Turkish side,” he said on Wednesday.

Beyond that, he added, the government has submitted a bill to parliament that provides for the creation of a state fund to administer proceeds from hydrocarbons thus “securing the interests of existing and future generations of all Cypriots.”

“Consequently, the statements and rhetoric that is used by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots is neither justified nor based on real facts; nor does it serve the best interests of the Cypriot people,” he said.