Diplomatic efforts continue over gas standoff, energy minister says

February 21st, 2018 Business, Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, Energy, featured 16 comments

Energy Minister

Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis said Wednesday diplomatic efforts to end a standoff with Turkey over natural gas exploration continued, as Italy warned it could eventually affect the entire area.

“Nothing has finished, diplomatic efforts continue,” the minister told reporters. “We are in constant communication with the company. Be patient.”

For the past two weeks Turkish warships, claiming to be participating in military drills in waters off the east of the island, stopped the Saipem 12000 drillship while en route to Cuttlefish, a site in block 3 where it was scheduled to drill an exploratory gas well on behalf of Italian company ENI.

Lakkotrypis said diplomatic efforts continued towards all directions and on all levels.

Citing Italian foreign ministry sources, Ansamed news service reported on Wednesday that Italy was willing to look for every possible diplomatic solution, in the respect of international law, to an issue that did not concern bilateral relations between Italy and Turkey, but relations and balances that are also economic between the Republic of Cyprus and the island’s northern part.

“A potential negative outcome of ongoing efforts to define agreed procedures on search activities would risk compromising the potential for growth and benefits of the whole area,” the source was quoted as saying.

In Cyprus meanwhile, President Nicos Anastasiades briefed the council of party leaders on the developments.

According to government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, the leaders expressed their views on the situation and the actions they thought the government should engage in.

The council unanimously condemned the Turkish actions in the EEZ and supports the government’s efforts to secure the island’s sovereign rights, the spokesman said.

  • antonis/ac

    The Turkish barbarians doing what they know to do best, bullying and attacking a small neighbor state, disregarding international law.

  • Dogmeat

    Anyone know if the drill ship is free to leave the area or being held at anchor?

  • Paul Smith

    Turkey has taken a principled and strong stand against President Nicos Anastasiades regime and its illegal drilling adventure. A window of opportunity exists to stop this madness now. Return to UN talks, find a solution, then drill for gas together!

    • cypbychoice

      P*ss off

      • Paul Smith

        Are you angry?

  • Vladimir

    The guy in the picture looks hopeless LOL
    Cypriots are like dogs – they will keep barking but nothing will change. You have to learn the lesson again.

    • Louis

      Takes a dog like you to recognise a dog!

    • cypbychoice

      P*ss off again

  • cyprus observer

    “Nothing has finished, diplomatic efforts continue,” …. I think more correctly “nothing has started”….in response to tackling this very real issue.

  • jobanana

    Where is the condemnation from the EU members? Where is the flotilla of warships to protect a fellow EU member? Pathetic!!

    • Stephanie Marcou

      Is there an EU army? I don’t know of one.

      • jobanana

        EU states have agreed to create what some have called the nucleus of a joint army. This defence accord is to see participating states jointly develop rapid reaction forces and new materiel such as tanks and drones. It will also see them create single European logistics and medical support hubs.It involves binding national plans to increase defence spending and military R&D.It will also be backed up by previous EU decisions to create a single hub for overseas military training missions and a €5.5 billion fund to help member states buy high-end weapons.Twenty three out of 28 EU states signed a declaration in Brussels on 13 November, prior to making a legally binding pledge at an EU summit next month. Even without a common military the European countries should offer their European partner a bit of support.

    • Louis

      So much for European unity!
      Today Cyprus Greece, and Syria.
      Tomorrow Italy and Balkans.
      Wake up Europe, they are your enemies also.

    • Caulkhead

      What no one seems to grasp in that Cyprus is its own worst enemy.

  • Douglas

    At the moment it seems that Turkish Government has the upper hand ?

    • Barry White

      The feeling of a government in a row boat with one oar heading at speed towards the waterfall edge 100 meters away.

