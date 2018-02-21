Hard Brexit faction in May’s party demands clean break from EU

February 21st, 2018 Brexit, Europe 8 comments

Hard Brexit faction in May’s party demands clean break from EU

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London

More than 60 Conservative lawmakers have written to Prime Minister Theresa May demanding a quick, clean break from the EU, adding pressure on her to take a “hard Brexit” stance ahead of a meeting to decide Britain’s negotiating position.

May, whose government and party is divided over Brexit, has just eight months to strike a withdrawal deal with the European Union, but insists Britain will leave at 2300 GMT on March 29, 2019.

The group of 62 lawmakers in her party demanded a tougher approach in a number of areas, including Britain’s right to move away from EU rules after leaving, and the terms of any transition period.

“Your government must have the ability to change British laws and rules once we leave, rather than being a ‘rule-taker’,” the letter, whose signatories include former party leader Iain Duncan Smith and ex-development secretary Priti Patel, said.

The EU has repeatedly asked May to clarify how she sees Britain’s future relationship with the bloc but the weakened prime minister, who lost her parliamentary majority in an ill-judged snap election, has been wary of setting out too many details as her party is so divided on the issue.

May will host senior ministers at her country residence Chequers on Thursday to try to broker an agreement between the factions. She is then expected to set out her plans in a speech in the next few weeks, before formal trade talks begin in March.

In the letter, the lawmakers say they will only support a transition period – favoured by proponents of a “softer” Brexit, during which Britain would stay within many existing EU structures – if all the details are fully negotiated by March next year.

Britain must be able to change its laws without authorisation from Brussels from the moment it formally leaves the EU, they say.

On Tuesday, Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator, David Davis, said he aimed for a system of “mutual recognition” where both sides agree common regulatory outcomes, such as consumer protection or financial stability, but are able to pursue their own policies to reach those goals.

EU leaders have warned Britain cannot have both freedom from the bloc’s regulations and frictionless trade.

Print Friendly
  • Gipsy Eyes

    More shenanigans from lunatic fringe that is the hard right Brexit gang. Farrage must be laughing his nuts off. He can’t get elected and yet he’s got 60 Tories singing from his hymn sheet! Time for May to either stand by her vision, mission or whatever she wants to call it today, or she goes to the country offering her version of Brexit against that of the lunatic fringe in her party.

    • Banjo

      The letter demands that the UK make its own rules and laws after Brexit. It must also be able to negotiate trade deals with the rest of the world .

      Hardly what might sensibly be called ” shenanigans from a lunatic fringe “.

  • Banjo

    The letter was dismissed by the Prime Minister as another plea from a pressure group. That said , the headline of this article is quite misleading

    • Monica

      Please quote your source which stated that the PM “dismissed” the letter !

      • Banjo

        leave.EU

  • Douglas

    Let’s get out of this political straight jacket run by self elected Eurocrats asap.

    • Banjo

      I agree that we need to get out of ” this political straight jacket ” , but after doing that we will still want to wear a jacket the same as the one the EU wears, because it’s a nice jacket. Also , just as we want to trade with the rest of the world , we want to trade with the EU.

      • Douglas

        Yes trading with our EU friends is essential and history has proved it can be achieved with out the political shenanigans that currently cause so much exasperation to us all.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close