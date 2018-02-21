New shelter inaugurated for adult trafficking victims

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou on Wednesday inaugurated, Open House, a new shelter for adult victims of human trafficking.

Open House, which is part of the programmes of Cyprus Stop Trafficking non-governmental organisation, will provide shelter and support to victims, when they leave the state shelter.

“It aims at offering a family environment to the victims and their children for as long as it is necessary,” Emilianidou said.

During their stay at the Open House, she said, victims will have freedom of movement and job opportunities.

“Trafficking and exploitation of persons is a criminal phenomenon of international dimensions, which is constantly changing, making its identification and combating a huge challenge for the prosecution authorities, the states involved and the societies in which it develops,” she said.

“Trafficking of human beings is an extreme case of human rights violations, and to tackle it, requires a coherent policy, both nationally and internationally”.

The labour ministry, she said, has developed a number of policies to combat trafficking and exploitation of persons.

Emilianidou also said that Cyprus Stop Trafficking contributes significantly to combating trafficking of persons and assisting victims of international trafficking rings. The initiatives and the important work they carry out in the field of support and service to victims of trafficking is remarkable, she said.