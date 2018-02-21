Port worker critical after onsite accident (Updated)

Α 28-year-old man from Limassol is in critical condition after the straddle carrier he was driving at the Limassol port on Wednesday fell to its side, trapping him inside the cabin.

The accident occurred at around noon, police said, when the vehicle suddenly fell to its side, while the 28-year-old was test driving.

He was freed from the cabin by the fire service and was transferred to the Limassol general hospital. His condition is deemed as critical.

Officials of the labour inspection office went onsite to investigate.

Director of Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol Ltd, Giorgos Pouros, said in a written statement that the company acted promptly and took the necessary steps for the injured driver to be transferred to the Limassol general hospital and receive the necessary care.

“We have visited our colleague at the hospital and we have been informed of his condition,” he said.

.