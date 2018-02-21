Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations to visit

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, will visit Cyprus in the next week, sources from the UN Secretariat said.

The aim of the visit is to monitor the implementation of the strategic review of UNFICYP that was decided by the Secretary-General and ratified through the Security Council resolution 2389 which renewed Unficyp’s mandate in January for a further six months.

Diplomatic sources said Lacroix would meet the leaders of the two communities. Despite the fact that the visit is not linked with the SG’s good offices mission, it is almost certain that Lacroix will convey to Antonio Guterres the views of the two leaders on the recent developments on the Cyprus problem, CNA cited its sources as saying.