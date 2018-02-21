Shakhtar’s South Americans too strong for Roma

February 21st, 2018 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Shakhtar’s South Americans too strong for Roma

Shakhtar Donetsk will defend a 2-1 lead in Rome in the second leg

Shakhtar Donetsk’s South American blend proved too strong for AS Roma as goals from Facundo Ferreyra and Fred gave them a 2-1 win in a Champions League tie played in freezing conditions on Wednesday.

The Serie A team appeared to be coasting in the round of 16 first leg tie when Cengiz Under put them ahead with his fifth goal in four games four minutes before halftime.

Yet as the temperature dipped towards minus nine Celsius, Argentine striker Ferreyra took advantage of poor Roma defending to score with an expertly-taken goal in the 52nd minute.

That turned the game on its head and it was no surprise when Brazilian midfielder Fred curled in a free kick off the underside of the crossbar to stun the visitors in the 71st minute.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close