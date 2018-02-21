Three Napa beaches among Europe’s top 25, one ranked 13th in the world

February 21st, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Three Napa beaches among Europe’s top 25, one ranked 13th in the world

THREE beaches in Ayia Napa and Protaras have been included in the 25 best beaches of Europe by Trip Advisor.

Fig Tree beach in Protaras, was also ranked number 13 among the best 25 beaches in the world. It is also the fourth best beach in Europe, according to 2018 travellers’ choice.

The other two beaches are Konnos Bay and Makronissos both in Ayia Napa which rank 12th and 18th respectively among Europe’s best 25.

The head of the Famagusta Tourism Board, Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos, said that these distinctions were the result of good management of beaches in recent years “and the changes we have implemented such as management itself and upgrading of services and infrastructures”.

Karousos said that the beach rankings were improving year after year.  He added that the rankings of Trip Advisor website were very important as the site has more than 200million visits per month.

“We ought to invest in these awards, promote them, so that it is projected to the entire world that there is a destination with the three best beaches in Europe and one among the best in the world,” he said.

For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches-cTop-g4

Print Friendly
  • Mist

    A very odd selection. Lord knows how they selected these 3 beaches from the whole country. All very average in comparison to many I have visited in the past few years. It was reported a while ago, manipulation was going on in Trip Advisor with hotels/guest houses/B&Bb’s, having spoof reports of the excellence ratings, given by the owners/ tourist boards. They all seem to be in one tourist board area, not Limassol or Paphos, but Larnaca? Interesting.

  • Alex

    Go Cyprus, more more…….

  • Roberto

    Good!!.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close