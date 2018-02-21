Three Napa beaches among Europe’s top 25, one ranked 13th in the world

THREE beaches in Ayia Napa and Protaras have been included in the 25 best beaches of Europe by Trip Advisor.

Fig Tree beach in Protaras, was also ranked number 13 among the best 25 beaches in the world. It is also the fourth best beach in Europe, according to 2018 travellers’ choice.

The other two beaches are Konnos Bay and Makronissos both in Ayia Napa which rank 12th and 18th respectively among Europe’s best 25.

The head of the Famagusta Tourism Board, Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos, said that these distinctions were the result of good management of beaches in recent years “and the changes we have implemented such as management itself and upgrading of services and infrastructures”.

Karousos said that the beach rankings were improving year after year. He added that the rankings of Trip Advisor website were very important as the site has more than 200million visits per month.

“We ought to invest in these awards, promote them, so that it is projected to the entire world that there is a destination with the three best beaches in Europe and one among the best in the world,” he said.

For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches-cTop-g4