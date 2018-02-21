Two remanded in connection with smuggling over 5kg of cannabis

Two men were remanded in Limassol on Wednesday for eight days in connection with the smuggling to Cyprus of 5.3 kilos of cannabis.

The case concerns the smuggling of the package through the post last November. Greek customs had found the Cyprus-bound package at Athens airport. After informing police on the island, the package was sent to Cyprus where the drug squad tracked down one of the two suspects, a 35-year-old who lives in Limassol. He was arrested at the time and was released pending further investigations.

He was arrested anew on Tuesday in connection with the same case, along with the other person.