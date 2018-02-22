Baby declared dead then found alive dies

The three-month old baby who was declared dead on Monday afternoon and was found to be alive 45 minutes later at Paphos hospital died on Thursday.

The baby, due to the severity of its condition – it was diagnosed with craniocerebral injury and epidural hematoma – had been transferred from Paphos to the ICU of the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia.

The baby was rushed in a comatose state to Paphos general hospital by the father on Monday afternoon where doctors found the infant had swallowed its vomit and had no pulse.

Following intense efforts of the medical staff at the Paphos hospital, the baby was resuscitated. Heart function was restored but not the brain function, and the baby was taken by ambulance to the intensive care unit of the Makarios hospital.

It was initially reported that doctors had made some unsuccessful attempts in Paphos to revive the child before announcing its death, and when about 45 minutes later the baby underwent a cardiogram before being transferred to the morgue, it was found to be alive.

Then a brain scan was carried out and a brain injury and an epidural hematoma were diagnosed and the infant was hurried to Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

When the mother was questioned, she said the infant fell from a sofa three days earlier and hit its head but the parents only went to the hospital when it started vomiting.