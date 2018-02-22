Drillship likely to leave ‘for time being’, Anastasiades meets Tusk

February 22nd, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 75 comments

Italian oil major ENI hinted on Thursday they were backing out of Cyprus’ offshore block 3 for the time being, while Turkey again served notice that, absent a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, it would not allow Greek Cypriots to ‘unilaterally’ exploit oil and gas resources around the island.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Milan, ENI’s CEO Claudio Descalzi said it was “very likely” the drillship contracted by his company would have to be moved to a new location – possibly Morocco – in coming days.

“Then we’ll come back, waiting for international, European, Turkish, Greek and Cypriot diplomacy to find a solution,” he said.

But this did not mean ENI were relinquishing their interests in the area.

“We’re used to having potential disputes … we did not pull out of Libya or other countries where there were complicated situations,” Descalzi said.

His remarks come two weeks into a standoff in block 3 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) after Turkish warships, ostensibly participating in naval wargames, interdicted a rig while en route to drill an exploratory gas well.

Due to the Turkish blockade, the Saipem 12000 drillship, contracted by ENI, has since been immobilized at a distance of some 50km from the drilling site dubbed Cuttlefish.

Other than the interrupted drilling at the Cuttlefish site, ENI are contractually obligated to drill two more exploratory wells in any of their concessions in blocks 2, 3 and 9.

The blocks in question are disputed by the Turkish side, which claims they form part of the breakaway regime’s own ‘EEZ’.

Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, nor therefore that Greek Cypriots are entitled to an EEZ or a continental shelf.

On Thursday evening, President Nicos Anastasiades met in Brussels with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, briefing him personally on Turkey’s actions in the Cypriot EEZ.

Government sources told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that Tusk shared the view on the need for an EU reaction to the Turkish actions.

Anastasiades also briefed Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras on developments in the EEZ.

The contacts were ahead of an informal EU27 summit on Friday, where the president will be briefing his counterparts on Turkey’s activities.

On the summit’s sidelines, Anastasiades will also be meeting separately with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Turkey’s energy minister Berat Αlbayrak meanwhile stated that Ankara would continue to exert influence in the region as long as the Cyprus issue remained unresolved.

“Turkey shall not allow the creation of a fait accompli in the eastern Mediterranean,” Albayrak said.

“If you [Greek Cypriots] try to create a fait accompli, we shall not allow it.”

Echoing Albayrak, Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay rejected the formula devised by the Greek Cypriots, namely that they are the caretakers of the island’s natural resources until such time as the island is reunified.

“The two nations [in Cyprus] are co-owners of the natural resources,” Ozersay was quoted as saying.

“If something belongs to two joint owners, it follows that you [Greek Cypriots] cannot be the sole owners of this wealth. You cannot license certain companies and continue on this path on your own.”

Ozersay stressed that whereas Turkish Cypriots are ready to discuss their share of any hydrocarbons proceeds, they will not allow the Greek Cypriot side to determine what that is.

The Turkish Cypriots should be part of the process from start to finish: from exploration, to extraction, and lastly monetization of gas reserves.

Meantime reports persisted that Ozersay had held contacts with ENI officials earlier this week.

It was initially claimed that on Monday Ozersay met in Rome with ENI’s Descalzi, forcing the company to later issue a statement denying any contact.

Ozersay on Thursday confirmed that he had visited “a European capital” to discuss energy-related issues – from which it could be inferred that he travelled to Rome.

He declined to provide more details.

Fresh reports in Turkish Cypriot media claimed that Ozersay did not see Descalzi, but rather ENI’s vice president Lapo Pistelli, and that the meeting had been brokered by the Italian foreign ministry.

If so, that would be embarrassing to Nicosia, given that people from ENI – part-owned by the Italian state – were meeting with officials from the breakaway regime, which is not internationally recognised.

For his part, outgoing foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides said Nicosia was given assurances that no meeting took place between ENI and Ozersay.

Other reports suggested that Nicosia may have been outmanoeuvred diplomatically: Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Italian counterpart on February 13 in Kuwait, where the two are said to have discussed ENI’s exploration plans in Cyprus’ EEZ.

That meeting was held at a time when the first Turkish Navtex – reserving an area for military exercises in block 3 – was already in force.

Citing diplomatic sources, the Athens News Agency reported that the February 13 meeting in Kuwait set the stage for back-channel contacts between the Turkish side and the Italians, culminating in Ozersay’s trip to Rome.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, foreign minister Kasoulides said Cyprus would await the outcome of the informal European council before deciding its further actions on the diplomatic scene.

“You understand that we must react,” Kasoulides said, alluding to Turkish actions in Cyprus’ economic waters.

“I would like to reiterate that Cyprus shall not consent to the upgrading of the customs union between Turkey and the EU, and shall not consent to the visa liberalisation sought by Turkey, and of course we shall not consent to the opening of any [accession] chapters.”

  • CM reader

    True we can not really do much to match the Turkish army or navy and obviously the TC are savouring their victory.
    The days of compromising with them should be over. Do not go across or do anything to support their economy. Make them feel unwelcome when they come over. Don not give them jobs. Do not give them medical facilities. Do not let them come to our schools . And more important use our EU veto to frustrate any grants or advantage that turkey may gain from eu!

    • EGB

      The TCs you speak of are Cypriot citizens entitled to work, reside and receive medical care in the ROC – as defined by the ROC. Square that circle. You can’t claim control of the whole of the island and not offer equal rights to all citizens. It’s just one of those ‘political’ things.

      • CM reader

        You want a state of your own you go and create one . You are nothing to do with us!

        • EGB

          Why is everyone who is not an ELAM supporter a Turk or TC?

    • Kuruova

      Racist / facist. I guess that’s just GCs being GCs.

      • EGB

        That’s actually just as bad.

  • Louis

    One thing is certain…there is no unity in the EU

    • EGB

      Is that meant be to mean something? There is no unity in Cyprus, the ROC or most marriages – what’s your point?

  • Fred Yusuf

    How much has RoC charged for these drilling concessions so far and what happened to the TC share? Anybody kow?

    • Louis

      You should ask what the cost has been to date so you can pay your share.

      • CM reader

        Good one!!!

      • Kuruova

        We need to see the accounts. Hopefully one that have been audited by a third party country.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Nik when are you going to understand that this is all a show to shut you up. The EU is not able to do anything for your cries. Your two options are to accept the demands of the TCs and form a Federal system with 2 states or recognize the TRNC and each goes his own way.

    • Fred Yusuf

      Simple really isn’t it? but you do need at least 3 brain cells to understand it and at least two must not be intoxicated wirh zivania.

      • Louis

        So what’s your excuse?

  • Caulkhead

    The whole diplomatic effort of the RoC seems to be channelled into preventing any dialogue between the various stakeholders. Nothing will ever get solved unless there are talks. But these negative diplomatic efforts have now been exposed and the international community is treating the RoC with barely disguised contempt.

    • Kuruova

      Another negative outcome for the GCs too me off the back of Crans with more in the pipeline.

    • EGB

      This is true, who knows how Anastasiades thought he could deliberately screw up Crans Montana and then carry on as if it never happened a few months later. Unbelievable really.

  • Dogmeat

    arrivederci? Au-revoir? No its goodbye 🙂

    • Rächer

      No, it’s Güle, Güle!

      • Fred Yusuf

        Chaw Bella comes to mind.

        İste bir sabah uyandığımda

        Çav Bella Çav Bella

        Çav Bella Çav, çav, çav

        Elleri bağlanmış bulduğum yurdumun

        Her yanı işgal altında

        Sen ey partizan beni de götür

        Çav bella çav bella çav çav çav

        Beni de götür dağlarınıza

        Dayanamam tutsaklığa

  • Les

    What is amazing about this whole story is it shows how little international support the GC side has and it also points to why guarantor powers need to remain intact. I wonder if the GC side will ever come to understand how to create an ‘inclusive’ society that gives equal rights to its minorities?

    • EGB

      The guarantor powers were always going, they just don’t fit into EU law. In 2004 they weren’t even an issue, they would have just faded away behind the curtains in the dueness of time.

      • Kuruova

        Well I guess that would only be the case with Turkey in the EU. With Turkey out of the EU EU law has no impact / levearge on the existing guarantee agreements.

        • EGB

          Turkey knows which way the wind is blowing, Cyprus is a minor issue.

  • Barry White

    The little boy who cried wolf too often. At least Nik still has his Chair even if everything else is in shambles.

    Time for the girls to rustle up a few hundred more new passport holders.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      To the GCs equality means being Greek only. Everyone else is an inferior.

      • CM reader

        And rightly so

        • EGB

          This comment is unacceptable. Apart from the fact that GCs are not Greek and therefore must be equally inferior, it was posted with the sole purpose of offending.

  • Rächer

    Who will risk millions of Euros to send ships to the Kyproulla “EEZ”? Turkey will defend us and you cannot do Jack s about it.

    • Parthenon Returns

      Make sure you bring your ROC passport when you seek refuge in the South!!! LOL

      • Rächer

        You’re going to have to have a Turkish passport….you wait and see. lol

    • Geogrge

      erdog’s isis land will soon crumble to pieces. President Assad and Putin will make a deal with Trump to get the real owners of Greater Greece, Kurdistan and Iran back to its lands…

      Just wait and see.

      • Rächer

        upvote yourself all you like ah! lol

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        You keep on waiting and waiting and waiting….

        • Fred Yusuf

          and more waiting and waiting.

          this remainds me of the song our GC fanatic friends at the radio in the 60s when they used to play the song 2bekledim da gelmedi”. its a funny old world innit?

          • Kuruova

            Ve en son geldiler.

        • Kuruova

          They have been waiting for centuries. I must hand it to them they are very patient.

    • CM reader

      And as result isolate yourselves even more. We still have a veto in the eu. Remember?

      • EGB

        Good luck with that one, Turkey is so far from pleasing all the other EU member states on anything at the moment that the threat of a Cyprus veto really means nothing.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Cyprus should now cancel all exploration. We know there’s huge gas there & it won’t go away. Let the Turks cry that they won’t be getting “their” share. We’ve still got tourism, service industries, small manufacturing, olive oil & holiday homes.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      and you forgot you got your Greek soldiers who are the nightmare of the Turkish army. What a childish and idiotic statement but it is understandable because you are either 7 years old or escaped from an asylum. After all these heroic Greek soldiers must have been in hibernation when the Ottomans ruled Greece for 500 years.

    • Kuruova

      Not fogetting the huge casino that’s going to be built. That’s going to be a game changer fo the GCs for sure!

  • Muffin the Mule

    EU will do nothing, nor will the International Community, nor the perceived white knights of Russia. It was clear to everybody that a solution to the Cyprob was the only way forward on exploration. None of them are able to apply pressure in any event.

    Us leaving the EU in March 2019 is totally irrelevant to events.

  • Andrew Eco

    if they really wanted their hostages to get a share, they would rather assist the re-unification talks, but nope

  • Does Anastasiades really believe in that Europe has any intention of bringing pressure to bear on Turkey? With the UK leaving the EU in December 2020, Brussels will have a £10 billion hole in its budget to fill. Turkey, Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, FYROM, Kosovo, Bosnia Herzogovina and Ukraine are all being fast-tracked to take the UK’s place. Angela Merkel allowed Recep Tayyip Erdogan to blackmail her with threats of encouraging millions of migrants to travel to Europe. Donald Tusk is still trying to clean up the mess on her behalf. Erdogan (and half of Britain) can see how pathetically weak Brussels is. But it seems that Anastasiades has a blank spot where it comes to recognising that Europe has always backed down to Turkey and always will.

    • Muffin the Mule

      😂😂😂

    • Andrew Eco

      Turkey is powerful and that’s it, so no gas business I guess until Cyprus is unified or divided for good, or until there are stronger reactions from EU/US

      • It will be better for the RoC to leave the gas in the ground. Let Turkey drill for the gas in the ‘Turkish Cypriot’ EEZ and the Greek Cypriots can demand their share. The way it is going now, the Greek Cypriots are doing all the work and Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots are exploiting them.

        • Andrew Eco

          I’m afraid things will get ugly if Turkey attempts to drill in Cyprus EEZ, I don’t think EU/US will show as much tolerance as now

          • Parthenon Returns

            Evil Turkey can drill all it wants. It has no expertise to extract Gas & even if it could pipes would have to go through Cyprus territorial waters. Complete non-starter.

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              Evil Greek what is your expertise of extracting gas??? The one that comes out of your back side????

            • Kuruova

              What expertise do the GCs have?

  • Parthenon Returns

    Damn, does this mean I won’t get my $20,000 share as a ROC citizen???

    Very disappointing indeed. But I would rather get nothing than give them thieves in the north a cent.

    • Rächer

      You will get something very soon. Don’t worry.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Like what??? You lot are too broke to spare anything.

        • Rächer

          Like my 40’000 mates and their toys if you try anything …and you won’t be returning! lol

          • Parthenon Returns

            But I thought you hate violence….LOL

            • Rächer

              Make an exception with dogs. report me to the rspca

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            Mate what are you talking about Parthenon the Greek is a hero Greek Soldier. He is a Spartan who can defeat the Turkish army on his own. Please hide because this guy has the power of Zeus…

  • Rächer

    I hate violence, I hate war, I hate people getting hurt, I hate people losing their homes (we lost our land and home in the south) but the South leaders and their church brought it upon themselves and the people still follow like sheep…
    My village got raided and we lost 27 people killed and too many men, women and children injured….I have lost the ability to forgive or pity.
    Whatever the end will be, wil be, but no going back!

    • Jon Snow

      lol such a drama queen

      • Rächer

        The only queen is you Costas with an English name for neutrality.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        When you did not experience the evil brought upon the TCs by the GC racists you think people are drama queens. Things always look good from the other side of the fence.

    • Geogrge

      If you want to have a future in CypRUS, than you should actively bring us information about the invading mongols, like names, ammo depots, those who are colloborating with the isis-turks etc.

      You can get a passport and your house back, if you cooperate…

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Yeah we will cooperate. Are you begging more money from the EU to pay for this information or selling more passports to finance your charade????

        • Geogrge

          No problem, we from CypRUS have enough money, the jews from USA can help you with Fetulla Gulen network… Imagine the glory if you fight those invaders, bring down erdog’s isis dogs and reinstall attaturks principles.

          This would be a way to get back to the way of Civiliziation and in the end a entry ticket to the high Civilized World.

  • Murganzo

    That’s it then. As expected Turkey would not allow Cyprus to continue with its legitimate activities until their is a ‘solution’ to the Cyprus question; expect over the next few weeks from the UN that preliminary peace talks will re-convene.

  • Gold51

    Despot Erdogan will not allow a comprehensive solution to happen. He’s demonstrated it plenty of times.
    And not while despot Erdogan is in power. It’s not on his agenda.
    It’s about time those interested parties stop playing stupid “I’m in the middle games”.
    Despot Erdogan is a dictator and they all know it, he’s dreaming of a new Ottoman Empire.

    • Parthenon Returns

      Comprehensive solution to them means accepting Partition & all of Cyprus EEZ being signed over to them. Never mind we still got Olive Oil. Unless they gonna want that as well.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        You know where to apply that olive oil??? When you extract too much gas and you become irritated, just spread over the affected area and you will be soothed.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      Comprehensive solution??? Like Turkish army withdraws, Turkey cancels its Guarantor rights, TCs become second class citizens on their own land and subjected to inhuman conditions and treatment in the hands of the GCs??? It will never happen.

  • Jon Snow

    Give also block 3 to ExxonMobil… Problem solved in 24 hrs

    • Parthenon Returns

      Crazy Turks will block everyone. They are pure evil.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Says the pure evil Greek.

