Larnaca residents up in arms over delay in fuel depot relocation

Larnaca’s municipal council has decided to give dialogue a last chance before taking more drastic measures over the failure to relocate fuel and gas installations from the Dhekelia coast to Vassiliko, in line with the state’s plans.

The council decided to hold a public meeting on March 1 where people can express their views on the issue.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said his suggestion was to take immediate action, but it was decided by the council to exhaust all avenues through talks and negotiations.

As a first step a meeting will take place at Larnaca’s municipal theatre on March 1 at 6pm.

According to the mayor, “the President of the Republic will also be informed in a letter expected to be sent by Friday, February 23, which will mention everything that has been done and has not been done so far for the relocation of the installations.”

In the letter, he said, the responsibilities of the state authorities will be pointed out and if the municipality’s demands are not satisfied within a short period of time, new actions will be planned.

“We have carried out our own research on what is not happening in the matter of the movement of the petroleum installations,” he said, adding that the main problem is that the government departments, the interior and energy ministries, lack coordination.

A ministerial decree to move the oil companies to Vassiliko expired on January 31, 2017 without being complied with.

The government granted a one-year extension to fuel companies and a two-year extension for LPG but the terms have been violated again.

Vyras has repeatedly called for specific measures and fines to be enforced so that the installations would be moved, something that he says should have happened years ago.

