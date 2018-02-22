Local authorities delaying title deed process

February 22nd, 2018 Business, Cyprus, featured 55 comments

Local authorities delaying title deed process

The land registry is still waiting for local authorities to decide about properties belonging to buyers who have not received title deeds because of problems caused by the sellers.

Head of the department Andreas Socratous told the Cyprus News Agency that they have conveyed around 75 per cent of the cases of so-called trapped buyers to the local authorities and were now waiting for them to issue certificates.

It is part of a process introduced in 2015, granting the head of the land registry the authority to exempt, eliminate, transfer and cancel mortgages and or other encumbrances, depending on the case and under certain conditions.

The law sought to resolve the problems created by the failure to issue title deeds to people who had paid for their property, either because the property was mortgaged by the developer, or the state could not go ahead with the transfer because of outstanding taxes.

Since developers’ land and buildings were counted as assets that need to be offset against their debt to banks, this gave lenders a claim on people’s properties that had been mortgaged by developers.

Socratous said they have processed 28,000 such cases to date, including properties, finished 20 years ago.

“The responsible building authorities must decide,” Socratous said.

Local authorities can issue three types of certificates depending on the condition of the property: one of final approval, one with remarks, and one with a prohibition.

Final approval is issued when the property meets all the criteria; the one with remarks is issued if it has some irregularities but they are not substantial, he said.

A ban is issued when there are serious problems relating to health and safety or there is a violation of the rights of third parties.

“But what the authority must do is identify what case it is and issue the required certificate.”

The land registry will then issue a title deed reflecting the certificate from the local authority, he added.

The government is currently seeking ways to improve the legislation following court decisions that favoured banks largely on the grounds that the buyer’s claim on the property infringed on the contract between the bank and the developer.

The attorney-general subsequently instructed the departments involved to continue implementing the law while appeals were filed at the supreme court, which will have the final say on the matter.

In September however, the Larnaca district court upheld the 2015 law, allowing trapped property buyers to obtain their title deeds irrespective of the developers’ own commitments to banks.

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides said recently the ministry had prepared a bill which was sent to the Legal Service for processing last October.

“As it transpired from the differing district court decisions, it is a complicated legal issue and due to this an in-depth study is required,” the minister said.

 

Print Friendly
  • Paul Smith

    A warning to anyone thinking of buying in Cyprus – DON’T!! This shambles
    has been ongoing for 30 years. Many people were duped into buying
    property built on land that the developer had earlier mortgaged to the
    bank and are now suffering.

    • Costas

      is that Paul Smith the boxer?

      • Paul Smith

        Afraid not Costa. I deal with offshore energy projects, specializing in liquid gas / pressurized on/off shore containers – but all within the framework of EU’s 2025 energy directives. It is not as much fun as boxing. People also ask if I’m the designer…and chef.

    • Kevin Ingham

      Cyprus remains a wonderful place to live and you can buy property safely if you go about it the right way. Unfortunately the “right way” is a very torturous process to navigate, which should not be the case in a modern and transparent country

  • Kevin Ingham

    The local authority maybe now has the power to overlook minor problems in the planning process and issue the completion certificate, however that is nothing like enough to issue the deeds.

    The land survey then has to come along and measure everything according to the cadastral maps and that is really where the problems that cannot be glossed over become apparent.

    We had a wall in the wrong place that was not picked up by the local authority when it came to the completion certificate – they issued the certificate having based the position of the wall in relation to the road. The land registry came along and told us the wall had to be moved because whilst it was in the right spot in relation to the road, the road was in the wrong place !!

    We employed an architect to sort it out, but the only way to sort it was to knock down the wall that had been given approval by the municipality, and rebuild it in the place the land registry said it should be. He was furious the land registry would not budge on the matter, but to no avail.

    He did also tell me that we were hundreds of houses built locally (in one area in particular ) that were all built in the wrong places according to the maps and the chances of sorting that out any time soon were apparently zero

    That all stemmed from the graveyard being in the wrong place and the roads built around it now also being in the wrong place. Unless the developers who are now effectively bankrupt, or the new “owners” pay the real land owners vast sums of money for minimal sized pieces of land it can never be resolved

  • Paul Smith

    You have more chance of finding a title deed in a box of cornflakes, than getting one in Cyprus.

    • Vaso

      Property transactions up 36% in January 6
      ON JANUARY 8, 2018 ECONOMY
      The number of property transactions in December rose an annual 36 per cent to 1,537, the highest number reported since July 2008, the department of lands and surveys said.

      Your attempt at putting buyers off won’t work! You should stop now before you look even more foolish!

      • Paul Smith

        This actually confirms a 10 year slump. If there is ever a pub quiz, I pray you are not on my team. Sometimes it is best to walkaway from the keyboard.

        • Vaso

          I think really you are not intelligent at all!

          • Paul Smith

            That figures.

            • Vaso

              It really does!

            • Bob Ellis

              It would appear we are not worthy to breathe the same rarified air as some of our countrymen. They clearly know everything, have all the answers and can see that everyone is against the Shangri-La that is Cyprus

              • Vaso

                You Bob Ellis are prone to blanket cover every crime or detrimental piece of news across the whole of RoC and you even try and back up your obvious bigoted views with silly excuses! How can anyone believe a word you say?

                • Paul Smith

                  Vaso, sometimes, you just have to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and try
                  again. Never give up, we want you to be a sucess! Without trying we never have a shot at succeeding. Take a few days away from here, it is eating you up. xx

                  • Vaso

                    No thanks! I’m quite enjoying seeing you make a complete fool of yourself with your bigoted and racist views! It is an excellent advertisement for all to see!

                    • Paul Smith

                      Excellent. Happy to help. We used to have a cat called Vaso! She was so cute, but sadly is no longer with us.

                    • Bob Ellis

                      Strange, OED definition of bigoted ‘obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or
                      faction, and intolerant towards other people’s beliefs and practices.’.

                      We’re the ones who are prepared to change so who is bigoted ?

                    • Vaso

                      You are and your self description is perfect!

                    • Bob Ellis

                      In your world, is anything real ?

                • Bob Ellis

                  Ah, yet another personal attack and sweeping statements. You provide absolutely no evidence to counter what is said, just narrow minded and insulting responses. Your comments really do show why Cyprus is still in so much trouble and illustrates why nobody will help when the country collapses again. As I have asked before in other comments, what works in Cyprus ? or an even easier question to answer, what has changed since we last got the begging bowl out ? certainly not our arrogance or anger issues.

                  • Vaso

                    At least you do not deny your bigotry and racism!
                    Hey you’re happy to be here! Funny that!

                    • Bob Ellis

                      So much anger. Why ? beginning to see the truth but can’t accept it ?

                    • Vaso

                      What the truth that your a bigot and racist! Yes i see that! You prove it time and time again! This is just getting too easy!

                    • Bob Ellis

                      Yor comments just show how deluded you are. Name calling, insulting and arrogance underline that some deep rooted problems exist. When you grow up, loose the attitude and take your fingers out of your ears you will appreciate how ridiculous your ramblings are. You cannot communicate with others without listening to yourself.

                    • Paul Smith

                      Yes, she needs a break. I wish we could help.

      • cyprus observer

        I would still advise anyone against buying a property in Cyprus for the following reasons.
        1) it will always be difficult for you to recoup your investment as it will remain a buyers market for a very long time to come. There are only certain sectors where it might be easier to recoup.. and make a small profit… like 2 bed 2 bath apartment blocks in Limassol or Nicosia. Due to the complete lack of planning and developer greed, way too many dwelling units have been built, many unfinished, which outstrip current and future demand. Just how many more people are going to come to retire or work in Cyprus given its recent woes? The traditional villa with pool sector in villages around the three major cities is completely dead. People are struggling to sell them at 50% of the value they were purchased at in around 2005. There is very little prospect for this sector.
        2) if you are doing it for a passport…. beware. You will be sold an overpriced uninsulated concrete box with a whole list of snagging problems. Forget developer after sales service.
        3) the title deed issue is still far from resolved
        4) the level of NPL s in the Cyprus banking system is so high that until there are foreclosures which push property prices even lower, a normalised demand and supply based property market cannot emerge.

        There is no prospect of the Cyprus property market becoming a sellers market with one or two exempt sectors.

        If you have money to throw away, then it’s for you. If you want to recoup that investment within 5 to 10 years…. FORGET IT.

        • Paul Smith

          Spot on. You nailed it.

        • Vaso

          No ones listening!

          • Paul Smith

            Sweetie, it’s gonna be okay.

            • Vaso

              Patronizing too! You’re really digging a big hole!

          • cyprus observer

            They should!

        • Barry White

          The usual suspects have their fingers in their ears and are singing La-La-La…..

      • Kevin Ingham

        I believe “transactions” includes repossessions ?

        • Paul Smith

          It does, but such matters are an orbit away from Vaso’s comprehension.

        • Paul Smith

          It does.

      • Paul Smith

        This confirms the 10-year property slump, which continues. Silly to delete comments CM, it looks very foolish.

        • Costas

          in Cyprus you get much bigger sized flats than you would in England, even you should know that

          • Paul Smith

            And in Britain you get a deed, even you should know that

            • Costas

              I have title deeds on my flat in Limassol. Most do or did have

              • Paul Smith

                God smiled on you.

  • Bob Ellis

    The banks are also ensuring everyone delays the process in the slim hope they can claim back money fraudulantly from the real owners of the properties, to cover the self made NPL’s. The developers are colluding in this process.

  • cyprus observer

    One of the great Cyprus cons of recent times. Lawyers, developers and banks all in cahoots to defraud innocent buyers. A disgrace which should have been long resolved… but as one reads above, still has work to be done. Anyone who pays for a property outright should expect free title… at least in a civilised country.

  • Paul Smith

    A warning to anyone thinking of buying in Cyprus. This shambles has been ongoing for 30 years.

    • Vaso

      So your warning is a blanket ban on buying in Cyprus because you think each and every developer is going to mortgage the land and then run off with the money! And when you say GC bashers you are accused of being racist etc! I bought a property from a developer and got my title deeds after one year and so have thousands of other people! To make such comments shows what a silly man you are!

      • Paul Smith

        I don’t believe you. You are an apologist for others. You probably have a sales contract, not a title deed.

        • Vaso

          I don’t care if you don’t believe me! Your faith in what i say doesn’t mean a damn thing to me! Your comments are unjustified and prejudiced!

          • Paul Smith

            That is as maybe, but you still don’t have a title deed. Just like 132,590 others that were conned buying dodgy Cyprus property. For them, I weep.

            • Vaso

              Oh and you know that do you! Just shows what a fool you are! I have two title deeds not one both through developers! Just shows what a self conceited person you really are!

              • Paul Smith

                Of course you do. Two title deeds. We believe you.

                • Vaso

                  So be it! I don’t need to prove it to you! Your a bigoted twit that i do believe!

                  • Paul Smith

                    Great. Move on.

                • Bob Ellis

                  Probably has the NPL’s as well. Deny, blame others, shout, insult; not necessarily in that order.

      • Philippos

        I award a victory to Paul Smith, the numbers are on his side. Clearly “Foreigners” are not as prepared as we are and why should they be? That does not mean that they should be disadvantaged and screwed over by Grubby Developers. Sadly, the mud then sticks. We then wait for another nationality to screw over, like the Russians and the Chinamen, until they learn too, too late. It is therefore only too easy to tar all with the same brush and all parts of the system between Signing and Getting Title. That does not mean that there are no reputable developers, but they are not the “Many” and the whole world just about knows that now. We are so short sighted, but we think that we are Oh so clever! We are NOT!

        • Paul Smith

          Excellent observation. A free drink awaits at the bar. Tell them Paul sent you.

        • Vaso

          Award from one unintelligent bigot to another! What a surprise!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close