Nicosia’s ‘leaning tower’ not exactly a tourist attraction

Nicosia may have its own leaning tower after a recent survey found a building in the city centre owned by Edek, to be tilting, it was reported on Thursday.

According to the daily Politis, the eight-storey building, which, until last November used to house the Nicosia Municipality’s technical services, has been found to be leaning. But neither the municipality nor Edek would confirm this.

The building was constructed in the 1950’s on behalf of former Edek leader and founder Vassos Lyssarides who donated it to the party in 2016. The Nicosia municipality used to rent office space there to house its technical services but found other premises last November after parts of the exterior stone layer started falling off.

The only tenant of the building at the moment is a pub that occupies the ground floor.

Recently the municipality placed a sign, warning passers-by of the dangerous construction.

Following the move by municipal staff, a survey was carried out, Politis said, by civil engineer Michalis Pittas who acted as an independent surveyor. The findings of the study however, were not made public by Edek or the municipality.

The municipality confirmed, Politis said, that the structure was indeed tilting slightly.

A spokesman for the Nicosia municipality however, would not confirm this to the Cyprus Mail.

“We have moved our staff to two other premises and our priority is to see the completion of the new town hall so that all our services are moved there,” the spokesman said.

After the exterior stones began to fall off, a wooden pergola was set up right under the balconies at the front of the building for pedestrians to walk under for protection from possible injury.

Edek, Politis said, refused to comment on the matter.