Nicosia’s ‘leaning tower’ not exactly a tourist attraction

February 22nd, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

Nicosia’s ‘leaning tower’ not exactly a tourist attraction

Nicosia may have its own leaning tower after a recent survey found a building in the city centre owned by Edek, to be tilting, it was reported on Thursday.

According to the daily Politis, the eight-storey building, which, until last November used to house the Nicosia Municipality’s technical services, has been found to be leaning. But neither the municipality nor Edek would confirm this.

The building was constructed in the 1950’s on behalf of former Edek leader and founder Vassos Lyssarides who donated it to the party in 2016. The Nicosia municipality used to rent office space there to house its technical services but found other premises last November after parts of the exterior stone layer started falling off.

The only tenant of the building at the moment is a pub that occupies the ground floor.

Recently the municipality placed a sign, warning passers-by of the dangerous construction.

A warning sign placed by the municipality on the building

Following the move by municipal staff, a survey was carried out, Politis said, by civil engineer Michalis Pittas who acted as an independent surveyor.  The findings of the study however, were not made public by Edek or the municipality.

The municipality confirmed, Politis said, that the structure was indeed tilting slightly.

A spokesman for the Nicosia municipality however, would not confirm this to the Cyprus Mail.

“We have moved our staff to two other premises and our priority is to see the completion of the new town hall so that all our services are moved there,” the spokesman said.

After the exterior stones began to fall off, a wooden pergola was set up right under the balconies at the front of the building for pedestrians to walk under for protection from possible injury.

Edek, Politis said, refused to comment on the matter.

Print Friendly
  • Peter G

    Time for this thing to come down. It is totally out of place abutting the walls in the old city.

    • Cydee

      Unbelievable that it hasn’t been declared unsafe and the whole area cleared followed by demolition.

  • JS Gost

    Come on everybody,the high life is the way forwards. Even the fire brigade wont sign off 20+ storeys so it must be a good investment…but seriously, the local council will so you must be safe…..

  • David Hill

    Are the owners waiting for the next earthquake or invasion to demolish it?.

  • Barry White

    Another example of decades of State sanctioned Elite milking of the taxpayer with who knows how many brown envelopes. Rotten to the core and no suggestion of investigating the contracts.

    This time it’s…
    “Ring-a-ring o’ roses,
    A pocket full of posies,
    A-tishoo! A-tishoo!
    We all fall down.”

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close