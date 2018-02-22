Spurs hitting form at the right moment, says Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur have recovered from a minor slump earlier in the campaign and regained form at the right time, playmaker Christian Eriksen has said ahead of the team’s crucial Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

Tottenham struggled in the last three months of 2017, when they slipped out of the Premier League’s top four and were knocked out of the League Cup, but have since regained momentum and are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions.

Spurs’ formidable run includes league wins over Manchester United and Arsenal along with a comeback 2-2 draw with Italian champions Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

“We started the season well, had a dip and now we’ve really built up again over the last few months,” Eriksen told the club’s website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)

“There is still everything to play for in the Champions League and getting seven points from the games against United, Liverpool and Arsenal was a great achievement and gives us a lot of confidence going forward.

“To come from 2-0 down against Juventus felt like a win, somehow… but we know we have to professional at Wembley because the second leg will be a different game.”

Tottenham have won six and drawn two of their last eight league matches to climb within four points of second-placed Manchester United as the race for a top-four finish heats up. The north London outfit have also gone on a winning run in the latter stages of the last two seasons and Eriksen put the positive results down to hard work.

“I don’t know what it is about this time of year but it’s probably all about how we train – we work hard, especially in pre-season and we really pick up this time of year,” Eriksen added.

“All I know is the team feels very confident and we’re going in the right direction.”

Tottenham face Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town in the league with an FA Cup replay against Rochdale sandwiched in between, before hosting Juventus in the home leg of their Champions League tie.