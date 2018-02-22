‘As Turkey’s emergency rule continues, so will rights abuses’

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara

Human rights violations and a clampdown on freedom of expression are likely to continue in Turkey as long as it remains under a state of emergency, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

In its annual report on global human rights, the group was scathing about Turkey, a NATO member and a candidate to join the European Union. More than 50,000 people have been arrested in a widening crackdown since a 2016 failed coup and more than 150,000 sacked or suspended from their jobs.

Critics say President Tayyip Erdogan is using the state of emergency – introduced in the aftermath of the failed putsch and renewed six times since – to stifle dissent and crush his opponents. The government says its security measures are necessary given the severity of the threats faced.

“The dysfunction of civil society and the state of emergency formed a proper ground for human rights violations,” Andrew Gardner, a senior researcher on Turkey for Amnesty said at a news conference in Istanbul.

“Unfortunately, it seems likely the human rights violations will continue as long as the state of emergency continues.”

Emergency rule allows Erdogan and the government to bypass parliament in passing new laws and allows them to suspend rights and freedoms. The crackdown has seen more than 2,200 private educational institutions, 19 labour unions, 15 universities and nearly 150 media outlets closed.

Gardner said that emergency rule was being used to target journalists, as well as government critics.

The former heads of Turkey‘s pro-Kurdish opposition party and several of their lawmaker colleagues are in jail on terrorism charges. The chairman of Amnesty’s local arm has been in jail since June, also on terrorism charges, all of them have denied the charges.

A court last week sentenced six journalist to life in prison for aiding plotters of the coup. They have denied the charges.

“Dissent was ruthlessly suppressed, with journalists, political activists and human rights defenders among those targeted,” the Amnesty report, released on Thursday, said in its assessment.

The Turkish Journalists’ Association says about 160 journalists are in jail, most held since the failed coup.

“As the state of emergency continues and the fact that human rights defenders and civil society can’t carry out their work, it is very likely … human rights violations will continue,” Gardner said.

  • Parthenon Returns

    GREECE AND CYPRUS WILL ALWAYS BE A SAFE HAVEN FOR THOSE FLEEING TYRANNY IN TURKEY….But I never thought I would see the day when secularist Turks begin to flee from their own country!!!!!!

    “Seventeen Turkish nationals, including six children, have requested asylum in Greece after crossing over from Turkey, Agence France-Presse reported on Feb. 20, citing the Greek coastguard.
    The group – seven men, four women and six children – on Feb. 18 reached the small island group of Oinousses, opposite the ports of Çeşme and İzmir on the Aegean Coast, according to the report.
    “They were picked up by a coastguard vessel and taken to the island of Chios for registration,” a coastguard spokeswoman said.
    Chios news portal Politischios said the asylum seekers were civil servants and judicial staff. The authorities declined to give more details.

    Greece’s asylum service says more than 1,800 Turkish citizens requested sanctuary in 2017, a tenfold increase over the previous year.”

    TURKISH DAILY NEWS 21 FEB 2018

  • ROC

    Wow yet again for the 4th time non of the prolific Greek bashers have attended to give their views,
    hope that everyone see the pattern here.

    • Rächer

      • Costas

      • Gold51

        • ROC

          • Gold51

            • ROC

              I challenged him to debate any article on its merits and he went into a strop and refused in so many words, he wont last long before he has to change his name again LOL

              • Gold51

                • ROC

                  On a different note , did you read about the alleged Turkish leader of the CHP has threaten to invade 18 Greek islands in the Aegean sea if he comes to power, that could trigger a war. google it, I am suprised that CM have not picked it up.

                  • Gold51

                  • athessalonian

                    Concerning the CHP’s populist rhetoric appealing to the Turkish ultranationalist sector adherents, I would recommend you read differing Turkish perspectives on the subject matter as well. Perspectives which annul those expressed by Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu. To that end and in relevance to your comment, peruse, if interested, today’s Hurriyet Daily News online opinion section the article by journalist Barcin Yinanc titled “Turkey’s opposition triggering tension with Greece.”

                    • ROC

                      I also saw that on a UK paper too

                    • athessalonian

                      Interesting. I was not aware she wrote for other media sources as well…

      • ROC

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    • Rächer

      • ROC

        • Rächer

  • Costas

  • Vaso

    And the UN wants Turkey as a guarantor in any solution! What a frightening thought!

  • athessalonian

    While Mr. Gardner is absolutely correct in his assessment(s) of the impact of the Emergency Measures Act on Turkey’s democracy, he peculiarly neglected to mention who has repeatedly empowered Turkey’s current leadership in the overextended implementation of the said Emergency Measures Act. A rather crucial omission…

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      • athessalonian

        It is not a coded message to anyone. It is however my observation after having read the article.

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          • athessalonian

            • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

              • athessalonian

      • NuffSaid

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    • Evergreen

  • CloudCatcher

    Adolf Hitler used similar methods to crush dissent.
    Erdogan copies him.

    • Geogrge

      • Rächer

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    • ROC

