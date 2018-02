Police on Thursday were investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman who was found wounded in a field in Kato Paphos at lunchtime.

A police spokesman said they could not rule out foul play. The woman had wounds on her body but police could not immediately say how they had been inflicted.

“All possibilities are being investigated,” the spokesman said.

The woman was found in a field in Kato Paphos at around 12.25. It is understood that she died in hospital.