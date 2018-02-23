Cytavision obtains exclusive football TV rights

Cyta has obtained the exclusive TV broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for the three-season 2018-2021 period.

Cyta was awarded the rights as part of a tendering process and, from August 2018, Cytavision will provide exclusive live coverage of every match in both competitions.

As a result of this new deal, Cytavision’s content has been significantly upgraded to the benefit of its customers. Cyta assures them that it will continue to enhance the content of Cytavision and wishes them great viewing.