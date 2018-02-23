Dutch parliament recognises 1915 Armenian massacre as genocide

The Dutch parliament on Thursday passed a motion recognising as genocide the massacre of as many as 1.5 million Armenians in 1915, although the government said it would not become official policy of the Netherlands.

The motion, which was opposed by just three lawmakers out of 150, risks further straining relations between The Hague and Ankara, which have been tense since the Dutch barred a Turkish minister from campaigning in the Netherlands last year.

Turkey denies that the killings, which took place at the height of World War One, constitute genocide. Its foreign ministry strongly condemned the Dutch parliament’s approval of the motion and noted the Dutch government’s response to it.

“The government will not follow the judgment of the parliament,” Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag toldDutch television before the vote.

She urged “utmost caution when applying the term ‘genocide’ to past events”.

“This cabinet wants to be very careful about relations with Turkey, which have been better,” she said.

Relations between the two countries, both members of NATO, plunged last year when the Netherlands deported a Turkish minister who had come to campaign among the Dutch Turkish minority for a constitutional referendum in Turkey.

The Turkish statement made reference to the 1995 Srebrenica massacres, in which victims were killed after being turned away from a Dutch-run United Nations base where thousands had sought refuge towards the end of the Bosnian war.

“Baseless decisions taken by the parliament of a country that turned a blind eye to the still painful genocide at Srebrenica have no place in history or in justice,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

“Turkey’s attitude towards the events of 1915 is based on historical facts and legal norms.”

Turkey summoned the Dutch charge d’affaires to Ankara on Saturday to express unhappiness with the impending vote. Nearly a dozen other EU countries have passed similar resolutions.

On Feb. 5, the Netherlands said it would not attempt to appoint an ambassador to Turkey for now.

A second motion passed on Thursday calls for a high-level Dutch government official to attend Armenia’s formal genocide remembrance day on April 24. In the past, the Dutch ambassador has attended.

Kaag said the government would consider how best to represent the Netherlands.

Most scholars outside Turkey consider the killings were a genocide, or an attempt to destroy a people in part or whole.

Turkey accepts that many Christian Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed during World War One, but contests the figures and denies that the killings were orchestrated.

  • Cocorico

    Why no condemnations of the massacres and ethnic cleansing of of Turkish civilians during the Balkan Wars, and during the post 1919 Greek occupation of Anatolia.

  • Gold51

    These are the facts then…..Turkey did commit genocide in 1915.
    If Turkey is left unchecked under Erdogans dictatorship, it will easily happen again.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      There is no Court decision and political decisions mean nothing. If the Armenians truly believe what they claim and can prove it then why did they not take this to Court in the last 100 years???

      • Gold51

        They have been for many years NR. Turkey is not so popular anymore as in the past and many nation are not bothered if they offend Turkey with the truth.

      • Kuruova

        If the Bitish after WW1 who tried the Ottoman generals on Malta could not find any evidence of genocide I gues the likelihood is that there is no evidence. One would like to ask that after 100 years why have the Dutch Parliament done this now. I guess it has nothing to do with the recent rises between the Dutch and Turkish governments? It’s pathetic.

    • Peter G

      It’s happening as we speak, in South East Turkey/North Kurdistan and in Syria/Afrin.

      • Gold51

        If Erdogan was allowed to remain in Iraq……he would be pushing his reincarnation of the ottoman empire dream at any cost.
        Cyprus remains in great danger while this nutcase remains in power.

      • Kuruova

        Syria, Assad killing his own people. Let’s not forget about the Greeks involvement in the suffering of the Bosnian Muslims with their deliberate turning a blind eye to the arms embargo against the Serbs. We expected nothing less from their orthodox kinsman.

