Europa League results

The Europa League trophy on display during the Round of 32 draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland

Europa League

Last 32, Second Leg

Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Nice 0
Aggregate 4-2

Atletico Madrid 1
FC Copenhagen 0
Aggregate 5-1

Dynamo Kiev 0
FC Copenhagen 0
Aggregate 1-1

Lazio 5
Steaua Bucharest 1
Aggregate 5-2

RB Leipzig 0
Napoli 2
Aggregate 3-3

Sporting Lisbon 3
FC Astana 3
Aggregate 6-4

Viktoria Plzen 2
Partizan Belgrade 0
Aggregate 3-1

Villarreal 0
Lyon 1
Aggregate 1-4

Zenit St Petersburg 3
Celtic 0
Aggregate 3-1

Arsenal 1
Ostersunds 2
Aggregate 4-2

Atalanta 1
Borussia Dortmund 1
Aggregate 3-4

Athletic Bilbao 1
Spartak Moscow 2
Aggregate 4-3

Red Bull Salzburg 2
Real Sociedad 1
Aggregate 4-3

AC Milan 1
Ludogorets Razgrad 0
Aggregate 4-0

Sporting Braga 1
Marseille 0
Aggregate 1-3

