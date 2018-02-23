Europa League results

Europa League
Last 32, Second Leg
Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Nice 0
Aggregate 4-2
Atletico Madrid 1
FC Copenhagen 0
Aggregate 5-1
Dynamo Kiev 0
FC Copenhagen 0
Aggregate 1-1
Lazio 5
Steaua Bucharest 1
Aggregate 5-2
RB Leipzig 0
Napoli 2
Aggregate 3-3
Sporting Lisbon 3
FC Astana 3
Aggregate 6-4
Viktoria Plzen 2
Partizan Belgrade 0
Aggregate 3-1
Villarreal 0
Lyon 1
Aggregate 1-4
Zenit St Petersburg 3
Celtic 0
Aggregate 3-1
Arsenal 1
Ostersunds 2
Aggregate 4-2
Atalanta 1
Borussia Dortmund 1
Aggregate 3-4
Athletic Bilbao 1
Spartak Moscow 2
Aggregate 4-3
Red Bull Salzburg 2
Real Sociedad 1
Aggregate 4-3
AC Milan 1
Ludogorets Razgrad 0
Aggregate 4-0
Sporting Braga 1
Marseille 0
Aggregate 1-3