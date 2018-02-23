Human remains unearthed in Paphos cave after woman claims vision

Skeletal remains buried in a cave next to a church in Pano Arodes, Paphos have been found by a woman who claims she had a vision that three people directed her to go there and make sure they were moved, it was reported on Friday.

Police and archaeologists were called in on Friday by the Pano Arodes community leader, Matheos Stefanou, after the woman alerted him that she had found the remains as directed in her vision and that they were buried in a cave next to the church dedicated to Virgin Mary. It is believed there are four skulls and a number of other bones at the site.

The woman who lives in Paphos, according to Stefanou, said she went to the cave looking for the remains after seeing in a vision, three persons showing to her the cave and telling her there were skeletal remains there which must be moved.

She went to the cave, found the remains and called the local authority, Stefanou said. He added that he too, went on site where he saw the remains in the ground.

The area was cordoned off by authorities, as excavations will take place to unearth the find.

Stefanou said that the small church, which was built in 1947 by a woman from Alexandria, Egypt after being cured from an illness, is considered to be miraculous. Many believers, he said, visit the church often bringing offerings to Virgin Mary, asking for help with their problems.

The cave next to the church is also dedicated to the Virgin Mary the Chrysospiliotissa, and is adorned with murals.