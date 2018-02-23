La Vie Boheme

The Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw famously said that “youth is wasted on the young,” but without their foolish naivety and fresh way of looking at life, so many circumstances would have different outcomes, and that would just not make for good story telling.

Filled with the folly of youth, romance and tragedy is the performance of the opera La Boheme at the Metropolitan Opera (Met), which will be screened tomorrow at the Rialto theatre in Limassol and at K Cineplex theatres in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol. La Boheme is the most performed opera in Met history and this performance, based on Franco Zeffirelli’s classic production, stars an exciting young cast.

Susanna Phillips reprises the role of the flirtatious Musetta and Lucas Meachem sings the role of her lover, the painter Marcello. The cast also features Alexey Lavrov and Matthew Rose as Rodolfo and Marcello’s friends Schaunard and Colline and Paul Plishka as Benoit and Alcindoro in this performance, led by Marco Armiliato.

In this classic masterpiece of lyrical art, Giacomo Puccini provides audiences with a romantic portrayal of bohemian Paris. The opera, which is based on the nostalgia of Puccini’s youth, brings to the forefront the carelessness of student life, alongside the youthful love and the joie de vivre before everything takes a totally different direction.

The story goes like this: it is love at first sight when Rodolfo and Mimi meet and what follows is a passionate, timeless and moving story. La Boheme focuses on a group of young artists, following their struggles to find money for food and rent – hence the name of the musical Rent, which is based on the opera. Although they do not have much money their spirits are cheered by their friendships and romantic ideals. They live contentedly in their small apartment but their idyllic lifestyle is threatened when Rodolfo learns that Mimi is gravely ill.

The broadcast will be accompanied by Greek and English subtitles.

La Boheme

Screening of the opera as performed at the Met. February 24. Rialto Theatre, Limassol and K Cineplex Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos. 7.30pm. €14/18. In Italian with English and Greek subtitles. Tel: 77-777745 and 77-778383