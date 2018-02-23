A minute with Maria K Thomas Blogger

Where do you live?

In a chaotic family home in Limassol with my hubby, three children and naughty, fluffy Coconut (doggy).

Best childhood memory?

Sitting on the beach with my dad on our summer holidays. He would always try and find me a friend to play with. Now I understand why! It was the only way he could have a moment’s peace.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Most frequented restaurant would be Dino’s Art café in Limassol – casual, easy choice! Saying that my fav dish is without a doubt Asian. I can’t bare the sight of raw food.

What did you have for breakfast?

Because I am watching my diet after a serious bout of food consumption, I don’t think it’s worth mentioning. What I would have liked to have eaten for breakfast is a stack of American pancakes with melted butter and maple syrup.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I have definitely become a day person over the years but I appreciate and enjoy my nights out. My perfect day out would be to offload the kids, packing them off to their grandmother and spending time with my girlfriends.

Best book ever read?

One of my faves has to be Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón. An original story with lots of twist and turns.

Favourite film of all time?

I am a romantic comedy lover! One of my top ten would have to be Pretty Woman. A modern fairy tale with great soundtrack.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

I think to date it has to be New York. At the time it made a big impact on me. A true concrete jungle with magic in the air. I made sure I relived as many scenes as I could from all my fave movies. Dream trip would be to visit the prettiest American winter towns, the ones that are seen in Christmas hallmark movies.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

My Wednesday Morning Coffee – ‘Valentines Special’ playlist on Spotify. Follow please.

What is always in your fridge?

My face creams and ketchup.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Never thought of it because my dream house is the one I have now with the people living in it. If I were single however, it would without a doubt be a typical French loft in some city centre. Stylish, white and open plan. Can’t appreciate open plan now. Rooms are needed so we can all hide away from each other.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

With such a hectic timetable, time is limited so if I had a night at my disposal I would go on a date night with my hubby.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Panic! Log out of Instagram and not let my family out of my arms.

What is your greatest fear?

If you had asked me this question years ago, I would have said finding a cockroach in the bathroom. Now it is simply fear of something happening to my children.

Tell me a joke…

I am not a joke teller and I can never remember anything if it is not written in my diary.

Follow Maria’s blog at Wednesday Morning Coffee