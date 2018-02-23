A performance unravels emotions

All parents out there who are planning to make their family a bit bigger and are worrying about how the kids will take the addition of a new brother or sister should consider taking them to the performance of The Envious Owl in Nicosia on Sunday.

The star of the play, the owl, is very young and hasn’t got the emotional intelligence to understand what is going on when his little brother arrives. So he goes out for a walk in the forest. The walk turns out to be a wonderful journey of self-awareness, and of course, there is much fun to be had on the way.

Along the way the owl meets a granny, a girl, a fox, a cat and a scientist. These characters help the owl get rid of every negative feeling.

Actor Andrei Krupa uses his musical knowledge to create the human orchestra on stage, and give the children the chance to get to know a number of musical instruments.

The Envious Owl

Performance for children. February 25. The Little Worry People Art and Drama Studio, 2 Orfeos Street, Makedonitissa, Engomi, Nicosia. 11am. €5. Tel: 22-590197