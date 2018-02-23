Police probe theft of journalists’ data

Police are investigating the theft of personal data of most journalists at Politis newspaper by an employee of the telecommunications authority (CyTA) who gave the information to a retired police officer, it was reported on Friday.

The daily said on Friday that most of its journalists have recently received letters from the police informing them that their personal data – name, address and ID number – had been accessed by a CyTA employee who revealed them to a third person.

Citing sources, Politis said that the third person is a former police officer who, despite being retired for many years, still uses his contacts to access personal data from the CyTA database and reveal them to other officers for unknown reasons.

The main target, Politis said, was one journalist but every person he called or received calls from automatically went on to the list of those whose personal data was recorded.

The affected journalists were informed by police that investigations are underway and that, due to the severity of the case, they could not be given further information. They were told that they can file a complaint if they wish.

Politis said that the former police officer in question was involved in a similar case which the daily revealed in 2007. Despite an investigation being launched then by the police, Politis said, it ended up in a ‘major cover-up’ so as not to disturb the ‘system’ and expose the police officers and CyTA employees’ who misused citizens’ personal data for a fee.