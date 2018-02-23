Police probe theft of journalists’ data

February 23rd, 2018

The journalists all work for Politis

Police are investigating the theft of personal data of most journalists at Politis newspaper by an employee of the telecommunications authority (CyTA) who gave the information to a retired police officer, it was reported on Friday.

The daily said on Friday that most of its journalists have recently received letters from the police informing them that their personal data – name, address and ID number – had been accessed by a CyTA employee who revealed them to a third person.

Citing sources, Politis said that the third person is a former police officer who, despite being retired for many years, still uses his contacts to access personal data from the CyTA database and reveal them to other officers for unknown reasons.

The main target, Politis said, was one journalist but every person he called or received calls from automatically went on to the list of those whose personal data was recorded.

The affected journalists were informed by police that investigations are underway and that, due to the severity of the case, they could not be given further information. They were told that they can file a complaint if they wish.

Politis said that the former police officer in question was involved in a similar case which the daily revealed in 2007. Despite an investigation being launched then by the police, Politis said, it ended up in a ‘major cover-up’ so as not to disturb the ‘system’ and expose the police officers and CyTA employees’ who misused citizens’ personal data for a fee.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    The last reportedd case cost EAK EURO 10,000. Under the forthcoming GDPR laws, due in force on May 25th, this could have cost CYTA as much as Euro 20 million or 4% of gross Turnover….

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    Is this not the second case with a data breach involving a retired Poice officer, the previous one involving EAK, reported in this paper on August 18th and November 15th ?

    How many more retired and active Police officers are doing this?

    This does NOT do the image of the Police any good….not that it is as good as it could be to start with…

    Let us hope there is NO cover-up this time.

    • SuzieQ

      Roger, as to your last sentence–please don’t hold your breath!

      • Roger Thecabinboy

        I have no intention of Holding my breath as in Cyprus one always has to live in Hope…

