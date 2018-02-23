Turkish warships force ENI drillship off course

ENI's Saipen 12000 drillship

Energy giant ENI’s Saipem 12000 drillship was forced to change course on Friday morning after being intercepted by five Turkish navy vessels and threatened with violent confrontation while attempting again to head to the offshore block 3 to drill an exploratory gas well, Deputy Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said on Friday.

According to Papadopoulos, the Saipem’s captain, after consultations with ENI, attempted to head to plot 3 in the morning but was intercepted by the Turkish ships.

“On its way to plot 3 and its target, Soupia (Cuttlefish), it was intercepted by five Turkish war ships and after the threat of use of force and the threat of conflict, despite the captain’s courageous and laudable efforts unfortunately the drillship was forced to return,” Papadopoulos said.

He added that a similar incident occurred earlier in the month when the drillship initially headed to plot 3, but was intercepted by Turkish navy vessels.

The conversation between the drillship and the Turkish vessels has been recorded, he said, and will be included in the reports Cyprus will file to international fora.

The government is determined to exercise its sovereign rights on its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), he said, and ENI is also determined to get the drillship to Soupia for exploratory drilling.

Meanwhile, Dogan News Agency released the radio communication between the captain of the Saipem and the captain of the Turkish navy vessel that had blocked its route to plot 3 on February 9.

The captain of the Saipem reportedly warned the Turkish vessel to get out of its way, ‘otherwise we will both sink’ and the Turkish warship’s captain replying ‘I cannot control our speed and our path’.

The Saipem captain reportedly replied ‘you can control your speed and your machines. I can clearly see that’, but the Turkish vessel continued its course forcing the Saipem 12000 to change its own course.

ENI hinted on Thursday they were backing out block 3 for the time being, while Turkey again served notice that without a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem it would not allow Greek Cypriots to ‘unilaterally’ exploit oil and gas resources around the island.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Milan, ENI’s CEO Claudio Descalzi said it was ‘very likely’ the drillship contracted by his company would have to be moved to a new location – possibly Morocco – in coming days.

“Then we’ll come back, waiting for international, European, Turkish, Greek and Cypriot diplomacy to find a solution,” he said.

Due to the Turkish blockade the Saipem 12000 drillship, contracted by ENI, has been immobilised for the past two weeks at a distance of some 50km from the Soupia drilling site.

Apart from the interrupted drilling at the Cuttlefish site, ENI is contractually obligated to drill two more exploratory wells in any of its concessions in blocks 2, 3 and 9.

The blocks in question are disputed by the Turkish side, which claims they form part of the breakaway regime’s own ‘EEZ’.

Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, nor therefore that Greek Cypriots are entitled to an EEZ or a continental shelf.

On Thursday evening, President Nicos Anastasiades met in Brussels with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, briefing him personally on Turkey’s actions in the Cypriot EEZ.

  • Yusuf Lakeside Keskinel

    Till you recognise Turkish cypriots and give our rights in our country whatever Turkey’s doing is well deserved all this time the government and the people of south Cyprus refuse to do a peace deal with a Turkish Cypriots although it was the Greek Cypriot fault that turkey had to use their guarantor rights in 1974 and us the Turkish cypriots suffer because of it and also Greek Cypriot families suffered to in 1974 war

  • Oh Come ON!

    What utter stupidity! Bring everyone to the cusp of war, why don’t you? Whether Turkey is justified in her actions or not, did these dumb asses really think that they were just going to sail by while the Turkish warships watched and did nothing? ‘The captain of the Saipem reportedly warned the Turkish vessel to get out of it’s way’. Or what? Now he’s tearing off in the opposite direction having made a total fool of himself!

  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    These people will eat your liver,such is the greed of this nation, and they would wallow in your blood, like pigs wallow in mud. Disgusting.

    • ROC..

      The really think they doing a favour for the indengenous Tcs, they just set thier isolation back years, I never known a race of people that would sell thier own kin for thier own selfish satisfaction.
      I see no differance in how Hitler started and this Adolf Erdolf.

  • NadavKatz

    Sultan Erdogan is at play again, and the EU is silent. Under the leadership of the Italian Communist Party member, Mrs. Federica Mogherini, the foreign affairs commissioner of the EU, appeasing Islamism is part and parcel of the policy in place, be it in Iran, Syria or Turkey.

    • Geogrge

      Nothing from israel and sisi also. Instead, they make their own deal last week.

      As I said: Cannot have it both ways…

      Do you know who is running the Casinos in the North? If I tell, you will cry “Holocaust” again…

      • NadavKatz

        This is not a story about the State of Israel. Why are you so obsessed with the Jews?

  • Dogmeat

    “despite the captain’s courageous and laudable efforts”

    Read reckless, foolish and life endangering

    • HighTide

      Italian captains have a ‘reputation’.

      • Oh Come ON!

        Yeah, make the ship sink and then abandon it first before anybody else instead of last as captains are supposed to do!

  • ROC..

    So where are the pussies Italians ????? they are a bunch of cowards, if this was any other country they would minimum least lodged a protest.

    • redstorm

      i been saying that all the time,, thanks,,,

  • V_CM

    I don’t understand the point of taking all these risks with drilling. Turkey doesn’t really have anything to loose, everybody is used to Erdogan’s behaviour by now. Remember the incident with ramming of a Greek ship by Turkish patrol boat that happened a week ago? For Cyprus though, any incident may cause adverse economic effects : tourism & construction decline, reduce of credit ratings etc. And for what ? For distant possibility of finding something and extracting it perhaps in 10 years, when world’s gas consumption is expected to peak in 2030s? Benefits are distant & uncertain, while risk is current and very high.

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      “…For Cyprus though, any incident may cause adverse economic effects : tourism & construction decline…”
      Tis could be why the BBC hasn’t reported it, thank you the BBC.

  • geecee

    Disgusting

  • HighTide

    The SAIPEM has left its waiting position and is currently moving
    south west at 6kn.

    • Costas

      to think that the GC will do power sharing after this episode.

      • HighTide

        The GCs have no power to share.

        • Didier Ouzaid

          Well, whatever power GCs dont have TCs at the table seemed to begging for it. Major point of contention, too. Strange. Understandable, but strange.

          Oh well, let’s hope they both can sit at the same table again and put an end to this nonsense.

      • ROC..

        The loosers are the Indengenous Tcs, but what does Turkey care, they would sell thier own mother if it meant collecting thirty pieces of silver

        • turkishcypriot

          You should be careful with your language. It is not going to warrant you more points. Where this TC love is coming from?

          • ROC..

            Coming from a racist, I suggest clean your own gabage first

            • turkishcypriot

              Can you help me to understand what you are trying to say.

      • ROC..

        Let them sit in a cage for another 44 years, EU dont care, not after how Adolf Erdogan has treating the EU and members leaders.

