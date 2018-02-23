Turkish warships force ENI drillship off course

Energy giant ENI’s Saipem 12000 drillship was forced to change course on Friday morning after being intercepted by five Turkish navy vessels and threatened with violent confrontation while attempting again to head to the offshore block 3 to drill an exploratory gas well, Deputy Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said on Friday.

According to Papadopoulos, the Saipem’s captain, after consultations with ENI, attempted to head to plot 3 in the morning but was intercepted by the Turkish ships.

“On its way to plot 3 and its target, Soupia (Cuttlefish), it was intercepted by five Turkish war ships and after the threat of use of force and the threat of conflict, despite the captain’s courageous and laudable efforts unfortunately the drillship was forced to return,” Papadopoulos said.

He added that a similar incident occurred earlier in the month when the drillship initially headed to plot 3, but was intercepted by Turkish navy vessels.

The conversation between the drillship and the Turkish vessels has been recorded, he said, and will be included in the reports Cyprus will file to international fora.

The government is determined to exercise its sovereign rights on its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), he said, and ENI is also determined to get the drillship to Soupia for exploratory drilling.

Meanwhile, Dogan News Agency released the radio communication between the captain of the Saipem and the captain of the Turkish navy vessel that had blocked its route to plot 3 on February 9.

The captain of the Saipem reportedly warned the Turkish vessel to get out of its way, ‘otherwise we will both sink’ and the Turkish warship’s captain replying ‘I cannot control our speed and our path’.

The Saipem captain reportedly replied ‘you can control your speed and your machines. I can clearly see that’, but the Turkish vessel continued its course forcing the Saipem 12000 to change its own course.

ENI hinted on Thursday they were backing out block 3 for the time being, while Turkey again served notice that without a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem it would not allow Greek Cypriots to ‘unilaterally’ exploit oil and gas resources around the island.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Milan, ENI’s CEO Claudio Descalzi said it was ‘very likely’ the drillship contracted by his company would have to be moved to a new location – possibly Morocco – in coming days.

“Then we’ll come back, waiting for international, European, Turkish, Greek and Cypriot diplomacy to find a solution,” he said.

Due to the Turkish blockade the Saipem 12000 drillship, contracted by ENI, has been immobilised for the past two weeks at a distance of some 50km from the Soupia drilling site.

Apart from the interrupted drilling at the Cuttlefish site, ENI is contractually obligated to drill two more exploratory wells in any of its concessions in blocks 2, 3 and 9.

The blocks in question are disputed by the Turkish side, which claims they form part of the breakaway regime’s own ‘EEZ’.

Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, nor therefore that Greek Cypriots are entitled to an EEZ or a continental shelf.

On Thursday evening, President Nicos Anastasiades met in Brussels with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, briefing him personally on Turkey’s actions in the Cypriot EEZ.