February 23rd, 2018 Europe 0 comments

Two shot dead in Zurich, police see no terror link

Police investigate a crime scene after two people, police said, were killed in Zurich

Two people died in a shooting in Zurich‘s city centre on Friday that police said did not appear to have any link to terrorism.

Police responding to reports of shots fired near the Swiss financial capital’s main railway station shortly after 14:30 (1330 GMT) found one person dead and another gravely wounded. The second person later died, police said in a statement.

Authorities gave no more details, but said the situation was under control and there was no danger to the public.

A Reuters reporter saw two small tents erected at the blocked-off crime scene, close to offices used by Swiss bank UBS.

