Cyprus protests to the UN Turkish violations of air and maritime space

February 24th, 2018 Cyprus 36 comments

Cyprus protests to the UN Turkish violations of air and maritime space

Cyprus has protested to the UN over Turkish violations of its air and maritime space in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General by Cyprus` Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

In his letter, which circulated on Friday as an official UN document, Kornelios Korneliou encloses two separate annexes recording the infringement of international air traffic regulations and violations of the national airspace of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey and the illegal use of closed ports by Turkish warships during the month of December 2017.

He also said  Turkish commercial aircraft illegally use Tymbou (Ercan) airport in the north, and referred to two notices relating to exercises conducted by the Turkish Air Force in December.

“Turkey’s actions are clearly aimed at undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, bolstering the continuing de facto division and upgrading the secessionist entity’s status by claiming a purported airspace over the occupied territory of the Republic. Additionally, Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region via radio calls,” he said.

In his letter, Korneliou notes that infringements of the Nicosia flight information region and violations of the national airspace of the Republic continue unabated.

“Turkey’s policy of persistently breaching international law and defying international rules and regulations puts the safety of international civil aviation at risk, has a negative impact on the stability of the region and causes difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus,” he added.

The Permanent Representative underlined that the continuation of Turkey’s illegal actions created tension during a critical period.

“On behalf of my Government, I strongly protest against the continuing infringements of international air traffic regulations and the violations of the national airspace and the territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey and appeal for their immediate cessation. The Republic of Cyprus reiterates, in this respect, its call for adherence to the principle of sovereignty and non-interference enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” the letter concludes.

Print Friendly
  • mustafa balci

    The problem with majority of gc population an the elite they think they own cyprus unless they change their attitude i can see more problem in this region they they stole roc from tc in 1963 by faschist priest makorios

    • ROC

      BS, you lot are the biggest hypocrites in the world, explain to me why the Indigenous Tc are a minority on their own country cause by Turkeys policy of scumming the north with Illegal setters. Try and explain that to the CM readers without BS.

  • Anon

    The headline is misleading.
    Cyprus does not protest.
    It’s the South banana defunct ‘so called’ Republic of Clowns that protest.
    They now have the world record for the most dummies thrown out of a pram .

    • ROC

      Try as much as you like to excrete BS from your mouth, You only thing you need to know is the ROC is the legit sovereign state. and further more it all GC. have I got you foaming from the mouth yet?

      • Kibris74

        The Rep of clowns does not represent the Turkish cypriot people..its an administration run by Greeks to serve Greek interest nothing else..get that through your shit infested brain

  • Parthenon Returns

    TERROR IN TURKEY CONTINUES….

    A court sentenced three academics on Friday to suspended prison terms on terrorism charges for signing a 2016 petition calling for an end to state violence against Turkey’s Kurds, two lawyers in the case said.

    The three from Istanbul University, who each received suspended jail sentences of 15 months, were the first to be convicted of 148 academics now being prosecuted for signing the open letter to the government.

    The three were found guilty of using the media to “spread terrorist propaganda”.

    The letter, entitled “We will not be a party to this crime!”, was published in January 2016 in reaction to months of fighting between the state and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), after a 2-1/2-year ceasefire broke down in 2015.

    The government put large parts of the southeast under curfew and some largely Kurdish areas were bombarded by heavy weapons.

    Calling themselves “Academics for Peace”, the 1,128 signatories included Turkish scholars and prominent overseas academics such as American linguist Noam Chomsky.

    They said Turkey was condemning residents of towns in the southeast to hunger through the use of curfews and also called for a solution to the conflict that included talks with the Kurdish political movement.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Protest, protest, protest……how’s about doing something about it!!!

    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974.
    5. Bring 50,000 Greeks soldiers to Cyprus with Air Support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose sanctions on Turkey.
    8. Block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey
    9. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise shops from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    10. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.

    • Disruptive

      Hello Mr. Erdogan, didn’t know you are active on Cyprus Mail.

    • Sonar

      Will you be in the vanguard of the 50,000 soldiers who have no link to Cyprus , apart from speaking Greek with a different dialect or are you a bitter old man that sends young man to there death all the time shouting death and glory from safety of his bunker, because you certainly advocate war by your list, you have become what you advocate you not

    • Kibris74

      Here we go again…someone give this dog a bone please…

  • Douglas

    Good initiative,let’s hope the UN makes an impact on allowing Turkey to better understand International Law and call a meeting with all interested parties to find a quick solution.

    • Parthenon Returns

      UN is useless & evil Turkey knows it.

      • Kibris74

        Greece is useless weak and penniless

  • Zakos

    😢😢 Stop crying, you tart! Matt

  • Matt

    Turkey is an arrogant, inhumane, aggressive country, with no respect for international law. It never plays by the rules of normal, democratic states. It is bully boy who constantly threatens and intimidates its neighbours. Put in simple terms, it’s an uneducated chav – loud, disrespectful and classless. Until the UN and the EU grow some balls, that pitiful nation will carry on wreaking chaos and mayhem.

    • Parthenon Returns

      UN & EU are not looking for a fight with Turkey. It is up to the Greek side to retaliate & severe all diplomatic & economic links with evil Turkey.

      • Kibris74

        Please do..Greece is irrelevant to us

    • mustafa balci

      Did you played by rules in 1963 to 1974 i wonder

  • Sonar

    Pointless,

    • ROC

      So your solution is what? roll over and play dead?

      • Sonar

        Try talking to each other, the Cypriots for far to long try to get others to sort out their problems, start using words like compromise, give and take, let’s use the natural wealth of this island for the benefits of all Cypriots, lets start working together as Cypriots. Time is not on our side, I have traveled the leant and breath of Cyprus . There’s a lot of investment in the North as is in the south. I can’t see the North handing it over , so I suggest travel to the North and make your own mind up, do not really on second hand information.

      • Kibris74

        Yes please

  • The True Cypriot

    UN will issue a polite response and then file it in the bin.

    • ROC

      You Idiot, its been filed, the world see’s what a scumbag country Turkey is and run by Adolf Erdogan
      so just that is its worth it

      • The True Cypriot

        No special word??

      • Kibris74

        The only scum bag country that exists is Greece and its proxies in the south of cyprus

    • Caulkhead

      But the polite response the time might include a post script “settle the Cyprus problem first”.

    • Kibris74

      Exactly

  • Fred Yusuf

    I wait for the day nasty will complain about the RoC air the TCs are breathing. It will not be long now.

  • almostbroke

    Cyprus ‘protesting ‘ is like a fly on an elephants back ! Turkey doesn’t care about the U N or anyone else . They just don’t care what other countries think , they don’t prevaricate or procrastinate , they do what suits Turkey , they don’t ‘do ‘ politics like normal countries . The U N in Cyprus ‘upset ‘ the Turkish military a few years ago and they retaliated by stopping the UN from using the old road to Nicosia which was a short cut for UN personnel . They breached the ‘status quo ‘ in the Buffer Zone by setting up a military outpost overlooking Pyla . Oh the U N ‘protested ‘ waste of time , the Turks just do what suits Turkey , no ifs , ands or buts ‘ and that’s what makes them very dangerous !

    • Jim Demetrios

      Sounds like North Korea, Iran and Russia. Oh, and with Trump, the United States also.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Err, Ercan only operated in December this year? This is surely just a bit of counter flak given issues with drilling.

  • Kibristan

    It is odd to see that essentially these complaints set out a problem in complete isolation as seen by the GC side. There is no evidence here of any reach for the moral high ground. Such binary perspectives only escalate what is one of the most complicated disputes on the planet in a tiny island.

  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    Disgusting, clearly the Turks are itching for a fight. Time Turkey was labeled as a rogue, terrorist state.

    • Louis

      Was?

    • Caulkhead

      I am not sure it is all the Turks fault. If there had been an agreement in Crans Montana or even if as the President keeps claiming he still wants to negotiate, then the last thing you would do is keep doing and saying things you know will inflame the situation.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close