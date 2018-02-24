Cyprus protests to the UN Turkish violations of air and maritime space

Cyprus has protested to the UN over Turkish violations of its air and maritime space in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General by Cyprus` Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

In his letter, which circulated on Friday as an official UN document, Kornelios Korneliou encloses two separate annexes recording the infringement of international air traffic regulations and violations of the national airspace of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey and the illegal use of closed ports by Turkish warships during the month of December 2017.

He also said Turkish commercial aircraft illegally use Tymbou (Ercan) airport in the north, and referred to two notices relating to exercises conducted by the Turkish Air Force in December.

“Turkey’s actions are clearly aimed at undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, bolstering the continuing de facto division and upgrading the secessionist entity’s status by claiming a purported airspace over the occupied territory of the Republic. Additionally, Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region via radio calls,” he said.

In his letter, Korneliou notes that infringements of the Nicosia flight information region and violations of the national airspace of the Republic continue unabated.

“Turkey’s policy of persistently breaching international law and defying international rules and regulations puts the safety of international civil aviation at risk, has a negative impact on the stability of the region and causes difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus,” he added.

The Permanent Representative underlined that the continuation of Turkey’s illegal actions created tension during a critical period.

“On behalf of my Government, I strongly protest against the continuing infringements of international air traffic regulations and the violations of the national airspace and the territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey and appeal for their immediate cessation. The Republic of Cyprus reiterates, in this respect, its call for adherence to the principle of sovereignty and non-interference enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” the letter concludes.