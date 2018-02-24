Dancing around Limassol

Contemporary dance has found a home in Limassol for nearly 20 years with the Cyprus Contemporary Dance Platform. This year marks the 18th edition of the platform and promises three days so full of dance you would be energised just looking at the choreographies.

This year, from March 2 to 4, the platform will present solo, duet and group performances with more dancers than have ever been seen before. In total, seven new proposals from well-established and young choreographers have been chosen to take to the stage.

Just like every year, the main programme will include a series of parallel events organised by Dance House Lemesos under the title Dance Throughout the Year 2018, enriching the whole event with choreographic works that were presented to the public over the past year.

At the same time, the project Blast from the Past: A retrospective to the future, will continue for the third consecutive year. This project, curated by the Blast team, will propose a different approach to how we see the historical evolution of contemporary dance in Cyprus. This will take place on March 2 and 3 at 6pm at the Heroes Square Monument.

Friday will continue at the Rialto Theatre at 8.30pm with four dance performances by the Chrorotheatro Omada Pende, Panayiotis Tofi, Fouli Stylianidou and Sevim Akpinar.

After the Blast from the Past: A retrospective to the future on Saturday, there will be parallel dance performances at the Rialto theatre at 3pm until 8.30pm and at the Dance House Lemesos at 7pm and 7.30pm. The main platform performances will start at 8.30pm at the Rialto theatre with pelma.Lia Ha and Lia Haraki, Transfiguratio and Alexia Nicolao, and Julia Anna Brendle.

The night will then be opened up for everyone to dance to the music at the Dance House Lemesos with a party from 10pm.

Sunday, the last day of the platform will open at 11am at Dance House Lemesos with a brunch and discussion. The discussion will be between the organisers, guests, choreographers and the dance community. It will concentrate on the future and the prospect of developing both the organisation itself and contemporary dance in Cyprus. The discussion will last until 1pm.

The reason behind holding performances at the Rialto Theatre, Dance House Lemesos and Heroes’ Square is so the feeling of celebrating dance can be spread throughout the area.

Tickets to the main dance performances are €5 and are free for dancers and choreographers. The parallel events are free.

Cyprus Contemporary Dance Platform

The 18th installment of the dance festival. March 2-4. Rialto Theatre, Limassol, Heroes Square and Dance House Lemesos. Main events at 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 77-777745