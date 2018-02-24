Final round of regular season in Cyprus

With just one round remaining of the regular season in Cyprus, Ethnikos Achnas and Aris have already been relegated, with one more relegation slot to be decided in the playoffs.

At the top end of the table Apoel and Apollon seem set to battle it out for the championship with AEK and Anorthosis – the two teams with an outside chance of overhauling them.

The big game of the final round is between AEL and Anorthosis, with the Limassol side needing the win if they are to have a realistic chance of finishing in a European spot.

AEL though have yet to win any of their so-called ‘big games’ this season.

Leaders Apoel make the short journey to the Makarion stadium to face Olympiakos, who just avoided automatic relegation when they beat Aris 1-0 on Wednesday.

Apoel coach Giorgos Donis is expected to rest a number of key players ahead of the demanding playoffs that start next week while Olympiakos coach Chrysis Michael may act likewise – especially if he considers that any points gain from this game is highly unlikely.

Apollon should score a hatful against relegated Ethnikos Achnas, who have already begun preparing for next year by fielding their youngsters.

Omonia face Doxa Katokopias, who unceremoniously dumped them out of the Cyprus Cup in midweek, triggering a series of unfortunate events for the once mighty Nicosia team.

Their coach Ivaylo Petev announced just after the Doxa cup game that three players, captain Renato Margaca and summer signings Rafa Lopes along with Alex Soares did not figure in his future plans, a decision endorsed by the club’s board.

A board member has already submitted his resignation while the name of (former AKEL deputy) Nikos Katsourides has been mooted to take over as president of the new board.

Third-placed AEK meanwhile face a tricky away game to much improved Pafos FC.

AEK cannot afford to lose any more ground on the leading two while Pafos FC slipped dangerously down the table and will be looking to get something out of this game to move a step nearer safety.

Two teams that are set to battle until the end to avoid the dreaded third relegation spot, Alki and Nea Salamina, clash in Larnaca with Alki holding a slim two-point advantage over their opponents.

In the final weekend game, Ermis are expected to take the three points against Aris who are expected to field a weakened side following their relegation.

Saturday: Ethnikos v Apollon (4.00), Ermis v Aris (6.00), Olympiakos v Apoel (6.00)

Sunday: Alki v Salamina (3.00), AEL v Anorthosis (4.00), Omonia v Doxa (5.00), Pafos FC v AEK (6.00)