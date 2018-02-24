Fisherman found dead in his boat off Paphos

A 52-year-old fisherman was found dead in his boat on Saturday two nautical miles off the Kato Paphos harbour.

The man was located by marine police who launched a search operation in the afternoon after being alerted by the family that he had been missing since morning and was not answering their calls. The 52-year-old left his house in the morning to go fishing in his boat.

He was found unconscious in his boat some two nautical miles south-east of the harbour. His boat was towed to shore and he was taken to Paphos general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police ruled out foul play. A post mortem is to be carried out in the coming days is to shed light on the cause of death.