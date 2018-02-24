Fisherman found dead in his boat off Paphos

February 24th, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

A 52-year-old fisherman was found dead in his boat on Saturday two nautical miles off the Kato Paphos harbour.

The man was located by marine police who launched a search operation in the afternoon after being alerted by the family that he had been missing since morning and was not answering their calls. The 52-year-old left his house in the morning to go fishing in his boat.

He was found unconscious in his boat some two nautical miles south-east of the harbour. His boat was towed to shore and he was taken to Paphos general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police ruled out foul play. A post mortem is to be carried out in the coming days is to shed light on the cause of death.

  • Douglas

    Never dive alone or go sailing alone

  • Mist

    Err the photo is of Latchi. RIP.

  • CM reader

    Newsworthy?

    • Eve Frangoudis

      Yes too many mystery deaths! Maybe its the training of the law enforcement !

    • athessalonian

      Most certainly when taking into consideration that a missing person’s report had been filed and that he was found at sea by search and rescue. It would be interesting to find out the cause of death following the autopsy as 52 is rather young… RIP

      • CM reader

        Yes autopsy absolutely necessary but still newsworthy? Unless of course it is discovered that foul play. That is the time it becomes newsworthy and reportable

        • athessalonian

          If it is not reported on the various media sources how else is one to find out about this? And, is/are there any particular reason(s) why you are negating its newsworthiness? If so do share…

