Ireland maintain perfect start in wild 37-27 win over Wales

Ireland maintained their perfect Six Nations start on Saturday but were made to sweat for it in a frantic 37-27 victory over Wales that kept them on track for a potential final day championship and Grand Slam decider against England.

Trailing by eight points at one stage in a first half that they otherwise utterly dominated, Ireland went into the break just two clear as tries from Jacob Stockdale and Bundee Aki cancelled out an earlier effort from Gareth Davies.

Joe Schmidt’s side were intent not to make the same mistake twice and looked like they might have put the game out of sight with ruthless, early second half tries from Cian Healy and Dan Leavy, sealing a bonus point in the process.

But Aaron Shingler got Wales back in touch. Conor Murray appeared to have settled it again with a penalty five minutes from time, before Steff Evans replied with another Welsh try, fraying some Irish nerves that were settled by an intercepted Stockdale try at the death.