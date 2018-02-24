Ireland maintain perfect start in wild 37-27 win over Wales

February 24th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Rugby, Sport 0 comments

Ireland maintain perfect start in wild 37-27 win over Wales

Ireland’s Rob Kearney celebrates with team mates after after their fourth try scored by Cian Healy

Ireland maintained their perfect Six Nations start on Saturday but were made to sweat for it in a frantic 37-27 victory over Wales that kept them on track for a potential final day championship and Grand Slam decider against England.

Trailing by eight points at one stage in a first half that they otherwise utterly dominated, Ireland went into the break just two clear as tries from Jacob Stockdale and Bundee Aki cancelled out an earlier effort from Gareth Davies.

Joe Schmidt’s side were intent not to make the same mistake twice and looked like they might have put the game out of sight with ruthless, early second half tries from Cian Healy and Dan Leavy, sealing a bonus point in the process.

But Aaron Shingler got Wales back in touch. Conor Murray appeared to have settled it again with a penalty five minutes from time, before Steff Evans replied with another Welsh try, fraying some Irish nerves that were settled by an intercepted Stockdale try at the death.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close