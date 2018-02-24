Man injured while jogging rescued by chopper [VIDEO]

February 24th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Man injured while jogging rescued by chopper [VIDEO]

A 33-year-old man from Nicosia was transferred by a police helicopter to the Larnaca general hospital after falling down 20 metres on to a beach while jogging near Mazotos, injuring his lower extremities.

The accident occurred at around 9.40 am when the 33-year-old, who was jogging along with a friend in a rural road in Petounta, an area between Mazotos and Zygi, tripped and fell, rolling down on to the beach. Due to the fact it was difficult for rescuers to reach him by land, a police helicopter was called in to airlift him off the beach.

He was taken to Larnaca general hospital with bruises and lesions on his entire body and fractures to his lower extremities.

 

  • CitiZenKaNe

    “Chopper”?

    What is that, out of some American novel?

