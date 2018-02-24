Rescuers say cannot keep up with air strikes battering Syria’s Ghouta

February 24th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Middle East, World 6 comments

Rescuers say cannot keep up with air strikes battering Syria’s Ghouta

A wounded child receives medical attention at a hospital, in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria

Rescuers in Syria’s eastern Ghouta said the bombing would not let up long enough for them to count the bodies, in one of the bloodiest air assaults of the seven-year war.

Warplanes pounded the rebel enclave on Saturday, the seventh day in a row of a fierce escalation by Damascus and its allies, an emergency service, a witness and a monitoring group said.

Residents holed up in basements and medical charities decried attacks on a dozen hospitals, as the United Nations pleaded for a truce in Ghouta, the only big rebel bastion near the capital.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian military.

The Damascus government and Russia, its ally, say they only target militants. They have said they seek to stop rebel mortar attacks on the capital and accused insurgents in Ghouta of holding people as human shields.

A surge of rocket fire, shelling and air strikes has killed nearly 500 people since Sunday night, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The dead included more than 120 children.

The Britain-based monitor said raids hit Douma, Hammouriyeh and other towns there on Saturday, killing 24 people.

First responders rushed to search for survivors after strikes on Kafr Batna, Douma and Harasta, the Civil Defence in eastern Ghouta said. The rescue service, which operates in rebel territory, said it had documented at least 350 deaths in four days earlier this week.

“Maybe there are many more,” said Siraj Mahmoud, a civil defence spokesman in the suburbs. “We weren’t able to count the martyrs yesterday or the day before because the warplanes are touring the skies.”

As the bombs rain down, some hitting emergency centers and vehicles, the rescuers have struggled to pull people from the rubble, Mahmoud said. “But if we have to go out running on our legs and dig with our hands to rescue the people, we will still be here.”

A witness in Douma said he woke up in the early hours on Saturday to the sound of jets bombing nearby. The streets have mostly remained empty.

The United Nations says nearly 400,000 people live in eastern Ghouta, a pocket of satellite towns and farms under government siege since 2013, without enough food or medicine.

The U.N. Security Council on Friday delayed voting on a draft resolution that demands a 30-day ceasefire across Syria to allow aid access and medical evacuations.

The 15-member council is to vote on the resolution, which Sweden and Kuwait drafted, on Saturday. The delay followed a flurry of last-minute talks on the text after Russia, a veto-holding ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, had proposed new amendments.

Syrian state media said Ghouta factions fired mortars at the Old City of Damascus on Saturday. Insurgent shelling killed one person and injured 60 more a day earlier, it said, and the army pounded militant targets in the suburbs in response.

Several previous ceasefire attempts have quickly unraveled during the multi-sided conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands and forced 11 million people out of their homes.

  • NadavKatz

    Nearly a million Muslim-Arabs have been slaughtered – yes, slaughtered!! – by fellow Muslim-Arabs during the past six years next door in Syria. Millions more have been injured, some for life, and similar numbers have been seeking refuge.

    This o r g y of death and destruction has been brought about by the Islamist warlords of Iran with the assistance of their proxies, Hizballah and the butcher of al-Lataqiah, Bashar Assad.

    And the world, by and large, is silent but for the hot air spewed by the UN and the EU….!! How shameful!!

  • Kevin Ingham

    Russia waded into the Syrian conflict on the pretext of defeating ISIS, but the subplot was to intervene and prop up the Assad regime. There can be no end to the Syrian civil war as long as Assad remains power, and there is now no chance of removing him.

    The involvement of Russia (and now Iran and Turkey) in Syria is not going to end well. Even if it does not become a full blown war between states, it will be killing field for every Assad opposing “minority” (and those minorities make up the majority of the Syrian population)

    The West (US and EU) have been totally outmanoeuvred by Putin in Syria.

    Europe will be bearing the brunt of the humanitarian crisis the chaos is going to produce for decades.

    Turkey has been emboldened by it’s role in the refugee crisis (if it stops holding the millions of refugees the EU might collapse) and is using it’s position to flout international law.

    A complete clusterf#ck (facilitated by the “liberal” politics of Obama and Merkel?)

    • Jim Demetrios

      I don’t necessarily disagree KI. However Trump’s strategy is to defeat ISIS and get the heck out of Dodge. A shame with the humanitarian crisis run amok.

      • Kevin Ingham

        The US/UK intervention in Iraq (and the consequences and cost of all that) makes any other such intervention impossible.
        ,
        Russia and Iran are calling the shots in Syria, and their agenda is not humanitarian.

        For them It’s simple power politics – a way to damage and undermine their ideological/religious/regional enemies by proxy

  • Samting

    It will only end when the Russians stop supporting the criminal regime…and those fighting for freedom come good.

  • Douglas

    Let’s hope this nightmare soon ends for the Syrian people.

