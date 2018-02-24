Turkey says U.S. decision to open embassy in Jerusalem damaging peace

February 24th, 2018

Turkey said on Saturday a decision by the United States to open an embassy in Jerusalem in May disregarded decision by the United Nations and Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and showed the United States insisted on damaging peace.

In a statement, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the decision was “very worrying”. The U.S. State Department said on Friday it would open an embassy in Jerusalem in May to coincide with Israel’s 70th anniversary.

In December, President Tayyip Erdogan hosted an OIC summit of more than 50 countries in Istanbul, where Muslim leaders condemned the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

  • ROC

    who gives a stuff what Turkey thinks, they are scum of the area. maybe they should clean their own crap first instead of telling others what to do,

  • antonis/ac

    A major obstacle to their ambitions to “hoist” the flag of Islam in Jerusalem.

  • Chris Witha C

    Turkey just needs to mind their own business and stop sticking their nose in somewhere it doesn’t belong!

  • Gold51

    Turkey after invading and killing 5000 GCs brought and established its own Turkish funded offshore administration (trnc) with all its corrupt illegal workings to the Turkish occupied north Cyprus with thousands of Anatolian squaters and guarded with 35000 Turkish occupational troops. And now its been 43 years of agonising Turkish occupation of the northern part of the Republic territory of EU Cyprus.
    This is what you call damaging peace not just in Cyprus but for the .
    Blasted hypocrite.

  • Veritas

    To agree with decisions made by Turkey is not something one easily do, but this time they’re on the right path.

  • Douglas

    All political decisions recently made by Turkish Government appear to be mainly associated with their faith ?

    • Plasma Dawn

      Most other countries are opposed to the decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem without being religious at all.

  • Harry

    Since when have Turkey cared for the UN, or their resolutions!

    • Plasma Dawn

      Like may other countries, when and only when the UN and their resolutions promote their political or national agendas.

