February 24th, 2018 Cyprus, Our View 38 comments

Our View: Full recovery for the co-op banks looks almost impossible

A co-op bank branch in Ayia Fyla

The board of the Cyprus Co-operative Bank (CCB) decided not to go ahead with the sacking of 17 employees who were refusing to repay loans they had taken from the bank. There was something surreal about the bank having debt defaulters among its staff (there were 100 in total) and not being able to make them pay up. Were these workers also responsible for pressuring customers with NPLs to restructure their loans or initiating foreclosure action?

Presumably, it would have been unlawful for the bank to take a percentage of the monthly salary of each defaulter as repayment for the loan, because if it were not, what stopped the bank from doing so? Was it showing the ‘human face’ of the co-op movement or did management feel it could not go after workers given that the former top brass of the co-ops had borrowed millions they were not repaying?

The truth is that the co-op banks, for decades, were a free for all, plundered by staff, customers and politicians who borrowed money with no intention of ever paying it back. As long as the annual interest on loans was covered the co-op was usually content. As the politicians often liked to say, the co-ops were ‘people-friendly’, too unintelligent to realise that this was a recipe for disaster. And once disaster struck, the only way to keep the co-ops afloat was through a €1.7 billion cash injection from the taxpayer.

The problem is that despite this injection of cash and the rationalisation of operations through the merging of all co-op entities and shedding staff the CCB is still in trouble, having had the least success in lowering its NPLs, which still make up 50 per cent of its loan portfolio, amounting to €6.4 billion. A company specialising in recoveries was brought in by the CCB in January to help reduce NPLs, but it is too early for results.

The problem for the CCB is that its customers were small businesses and individuals, many of whom used their homes as security for loans. Could a state-owned bank start re-possessing defaulters’ houses or foreclosing the premises of small businesses? In theory, yes, but in practice no government would dare back such moves, because of the political cost.

The sacking of 17 workers for not repaying their loans would not make the slightest bit of difference to the bank’s prospects, but it was a point of principle. Yet even in this straightforward matter the CCB was obliged to backpedal, revoking its decision less than 24 hours after it was announced, presumably for political reasons. The unions took up the cause, probably pressured the government, and in no time the sacked workers were told to return to work.

Operating in these circumstances, it is difficult to see how the CCB will make a full recovery.

 

  • Rory Keelan

    If the (staff) borrowers do not repay, how long before another haircut (or total shave) of depositors?

  • clergham

    How does one go about obtaining a loan from this institution?

    I should very much like to borrow €300,000 and then have 50% erased, and the balance guaranteed by the government/ taxpayer

  • Douglas

    Like living in fantasy island,never a dull day.

  • Copernicus

    A lot of comments and the CM seem have no clue about directives from the CBC on arrears management and how banks should behave. The distressed borrowers are protected by law and procedures which the CBC has introduced with the support of the ECB. Thus distressed borrowers who cannot pay and are co operating have to find a restructuring solution that is sustainable. The employer, in this case the Co OP, cannot unilaterally cut wages to pay the non performing loan. This would be unlawful and against the directive of the CBC.
    Thus the CM and the commentators should direct their venom to Parliament and the regulators and not the Co Op. The sins of the past cannot be resolved in a short time and sooner than later the government will put social policy first and propose a solution that will be offered to all distressed borrowers. This is long overdue but ESTIA, the name of the asset management company under discussion at the MOF, will mean the those who are deemed distressed borrowers with a maximum loan of 250 or 350k will have their loan swapped allowing for provisions (say 50% of face value) for a bond guaranteed by the government. In essence no different what Ireland did. BTW in Ireland very few distressed household borrowers lost their property as this is not what government wishes to do to its people who have suffered from the financial crisis.

    Thus one needs to be patient and both the CM and commentators should not jump on their high horse and suggest that all is gloomy. Cyprus will do what it had to do a couple of years ago as the conditions now seem to be more amenable to such government action. Better late than never!

    • Neroli

      These people who are not paying their lives an, have a job at the bank and a wage!! Don’t tell me they’re distressed!

      • Rory Keelan

        Won’t pay not can’t pay.

    • Kevin Ingham

      The thing is the longer Cyprus has dysfunctional banks, the more it’s economy falls behind it’s competitors.

      Solvent functional banks promote innovative business and real growth, insolvent dysfunctional banks merely support failed business and overcharge innovative ones.

      That leads to unhealthy reliance on overseas investment (passport sales) and promotion of industries that provide low paid employment (tourism) The net result is that ordinary Cypriots become second class citizens in their own country (which I really don’t think is what Cypriots want)

  • Mist

    How many got discounted loans and have the money invested in a high interest account at the same bank? Arbitrage at its best knowing it can’t be touched.

  • iuvcyprus

    You know just when you think us Cypriots couldn’t get any more stupid this happens !!!! Words fail me. How are these loans going to be paid back if ever?? Their wages should arrested & if that fails action should be taken to recover the debt via seizure of assets & if that includes property so be it.(Don’t tell me it’s unfair this is standard practice in all other “civilised” societies). People no matter who are not above the law & the Unions, instead of bad mouthing the banks, should be encouraging these people to do the right thing & start repaying the loans. And if Cypriots have any common sense they should boycott this bank & inform their MP’s no more tax payers money for this bank.

    • Neroli

      Even the MPs have huge NPLs so that won’t work!

  • almostbroke

    ‘Monkey see, monkey do ‘ with industrial scale plundering of the State coffers by the elite ‘few ‘, why not Co Op bank employees and others on a micro scale get their ‘cut ‘ at the taxpayers expense of course !!!!.

  • Cyprus MH

    If the Cypriot government and the banks are screwing Cyprus, what should we expect from the otomans?

  • Bob Ellis

    How any Cypriot bank can be taken seriously is beyond me. The next crisis will hopefully close them all down.

  • LMS

    This situation will continue until robust foreclosure and repossession is enacted.

    • Rory Keelan

      Which is never

      • Cydee

        Brussels might make a direction to do so. Can’t see them bailing us out again.

  • housekeepers

    How clever are these people! Lets sack them and make it even more difficult for us to get our money back!

  • Costas Apacket

    This joke of an institution will go the same way as the flying lemming did.

    • Barry White

      “the flying lemming”. That Costas, is certainly no way to refer to the National treasure – the late Cyprus Air.

      • Costas Apacket

        Yes, both organisations liberally populated by money grabbing Cypriots who just don’t understand that the real world is just around the corner.

        They just don’t get it that if something seems to be too good to be true then it probably is.

        There will be tears before bedtime, and I for one am looking forward to the pyrotechnics.

        It couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch….

  • Neroli

    Even with the ‘banks’ here including the co op under the ECB it doesn’t make a blind bit of difference!

    • Cydee

      I think it will – the next time they need financial help.

  • Neroli

    Replace the name Co-Op with Laiiki and BoC in this article they were all doing the same – helping themselves to savers and depositors funds. To think that employees of banks here ‘borrow’ depositors money at discounted interest rates for houses cars (and you used to be able to borrow money for house cleaners) with no intention of paying it back is disgusting! How can the ‘bank’ sack them when the hierarchy are possible doing the same. Unbelievable!

    • Disenchanted

      Actually Laiki was looted by Vgen and his cronies while BoC was looted by developers and a few of its own golden boys. The proportion of NPLs among developers was 80% while among individual borrowers less than half that.

      • Neroli

        Looted just the same , it matters not by whom!

      • Barry White

        Vgen knew the golden rule, the easiest to scam are scammers, the easiest to steal from are thieves. The local Elite knew that the UK bank would make their institutionalised scams and NPL’s increasingly difficult to maintain and it would have to go. The appointed ones made sure that the foreign bank would leave and then be ” replaced” by the local elite and Vgen who played them for what they are in a blizzard of brown envelopes so thick that it made the sand from Africa appear to be a few fluffy clouds.

        From the Central Bank on down everyone had a ball until the music and money ran out. Result a bankrupt kleptocracy.

  • clergham

    Not a penny of taxpayers money should have gone to this dysfunctional institution, until all its defaulters had been bankrupted, and their property repossessed

  • Disruptive

    Is it too early to blame Merkel for this crisis or we wait until collapse?

    • Barry White

      Now, now Dusruptive we are ‘equal opportunity’ blamers. It will be everybody’s fault except ours.

    • Neroli

      There will be someone to blame for sure!

  • Terryw45

    How much thought goes into these decisions by ‘top management’ only for a complete u-turn in less than 24 hrs ?

    • Neroli

      Probably against their human rights! 😂

    • Rory Keelan

      What management?

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Its absolutely surreal. The mind boggles at these latest revelations.

    • Barry White

      ” You are about to enter another dimension. A dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Next stop, the Twilight Zone!”

      • Neroli

        I always wondered where I was living -but I never thought it was the Twighlight Zone!

  • Barry White

    This is just silly. There is always enough money to pay me and my mates’ over the top wages, sick days/weeks, 13th, Cola, wage rise and golden tax free good-byes along with our gold plated pensions.

    Sonebody else will repay our NPL’s.

    Ummmm, there is isn’t there?

  • Eve Frangoudis

    How much did the banks rip off at tax payers expense! But of course its always the needy that pay the price!

