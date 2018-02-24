Viola and piano take centre stage

The Pharos Arts Foundation will present a viola and piano recital on Wednesday at the Shoe Factory in Nicosia with one of the most outstanding violists in the world and resident artist of the International Pharos Chamber Music Festival Diemut Poppen, together with the exceptional young pianist Pallavi Mahidhara.

Poppen, who was born into a well-known musical family in Germany, started playing the violin at the age of seven, giving her first concerts as a soloist at the age of nine. She studied in Dusseldorf, Aachen, Cologne, Berlin, Bloomington (USA) and Paris.

Nowadays she is one of the most sought-after violists in the world. She has performed as a soloist under the baton of conductors including Heinz Holliger, Frans Bruggen and Claudio Abbado and she has appeared as a soloist and chamber musician in venues such as the Wigmore Hall in London and Carnegie Hall in New York. She has been the Artistic Director of several chamber music festivals and has been invited by a number of well-known musicians to participate in their festivals. She is also a Professor for Viola and Chamber Music in Detmold, at the Escuela de Musica Reina Sofia in Madrid and at Hemu Lausanne.

Poppen’s repertory is exceptionally wide. It spans from the classical viola concertos to all combinations of chamber music as well as contemporary music. Several composers have written new pieces for her.

Mahidhara made her orchestral debut at the age of ten, performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 at the Ravinia Festival in Chicago. Her first appearance with a major orchestra was at the age of 14 with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington DC. She has performed as a soloist with major orchestras around the globe ever since and has been returning almost yearly since 2008 to South Africa, performing solo and orchestral concerts throughout the country. In May 2015, Mahidhara made her Russian debut with the Saint Petersburg Symphony Orchestra in the Grand Hall of the Dimitri Shostakovich Philharmonia.

Mahidhara studied at the Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofia. She graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music in 2010 with a Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance and completed a Master’s Degree at the Hochschule fur Musik Hanns Eisler.

She is the Second Prize winner and Young Audience Award winner of the 2014 Geneva International Piano Competition. She also won the Second Prize at the VI International Prokofiev Competition in Saint Petersburg in 2012, and she has been a winner of the Steinway Forderpreis in Berlin, the Astral Artists National Auditions in Philadelphia, on multiple occasions, and has received the Sobresaliente Award from Queen Sofía of Spain.

For their performance together in Nicosia, the two musicians will present works by Bartok, Prokofiev, Liszt, Bach and Reger.

Diemut Poppen and Pallavi Mahidhara

The Pharos Arts Foundation presents a performance by Diemut Poppen and Pallavi Mahidhara. February 28. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/15. Tel: 22-663871