February 25th, 2018 Cyprus, Energy 15 comments

Turkish Cypriots sacrificing their future to Ankara, spokesman says, GC parties slam Nami (Update 1)

Map showing the areas of Cyprus' EEZ claimed by Turkey as part of its continental shelf

The Turkish Cypriot leadership seems to be willing to sacrifice not just their rights but also their future to Ankara, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Sunday.

He was responding to statements by Turkish Cypriot ‘energy minster’ Ozdil Nami saying the island’s hydrocarbons programme should be co-managed or frozen until a Cyprus solution was reached.

Christodoulides told CNA in response: “It is remarkable that, firstly, the Turkish Cypriot leadership seems willing to serve any plans by Turkey, which will sacrifice not only the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, but also their own future.”

Commenting on the terms and conditions as laid down by Nami,  he added: “Since the convergence at the negotiating table on the issue of natural resources is clear, the reluctance of the Turkish side to resume talks is apparent”.

“Mr Nami’s warnings about Turkey’s intentions, are also in fact warnings to the United States, France, Italy, Israel, Egypt, and of course the EU itself,” he added, referring to Nami’s threat that Turkey could and might even resort to blockading all of the plots in the island’s exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile Greek Cypriot political parties also slammed  Nami.

Opposition Akel said Nami’s comments were “not helpful” in the least and instead just escalated the crisis.

“There is no question of co-management of energy issues, while with the force of arms, Turkey illegally occupies part of our homeland,” the party said.

It added that its position had not changed and that it considered the Turkish Cypriot community as an integral part of Cyprus who would also have rights to the natural resources of Cyprus but only in the context of a political settlement “without armies and occupations”.

The party also said that former president Demetris Christofias and former Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat had already agreed during talks on revenue sharing when it came to natural resources.

“Declarations that keep Turkey on the scene and those that include indirect threats to prevent the exercise of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus do not serve the well-understood interests of either Greek Cypriots or Turkish Cypriots. On the contrary, they serve only Turkey,” it said.

What was crucial was the de-escalation of the crisis, the continuation of energy planning and the creation of the prospect of resuming dialogue within and under the auspices of the UN, Akel said.

Diko also issued a statement saying Turkish Cypriots would be able to benefit from the energy programme of the Republic but only after a solution to the Cyprus problem

The party called Nami’s comments “provocative and unacceptable” and “indicative of Turkish expansionism and mentality”.

“Unfortunately, Mr Nami does not serve the best interests of the Turkish Cypriot community, but speaks as Ankara’s mouthpiece,” it said.

Diko said the energy programme of the Republic was “a legitimate sovereign and inalienable right” and that Turkish Cypriots must realise this so they can benefit after a solution.

The Green Party also called Nami’s comments provocative and accused Nami of “acting as Ankara’s arm in Cyprus”.

“Mr Nami’s statements are unique in promoting Turkish interests in Cyprus. The fact, however, that he uses the rights of Turkish Cypriots as a front, creates serious risks,” it said.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Ozdil Nami is expressing TC sentiments. Akinci is saying the same.
    TCs know from bitter history that they cannot exist on the island without Turkey. Turkish army came in 1974 and look now the North is thriving….Like it not, between GC domination and Turkey, for the vast majority of TCs, it is Turkey all the way….hydrocarbons, sovereignty, power-sharing,… TCs know. they have one, and only one insurance policy…it is Ankara.

  • Cydee

    Good to see a clear, understandable map.

    • Mist

      Totally agree, I have been looking and was unable to see a definitive chart, I was surprised Egypt gave up so much as it is clearly closer to them than Cyprus

  • Evergreen

    I do ‘nt think so.
    Just a very weak copy of past rulers theory of divide and rule.

    • Cyprus

      I think that is just what Turkey has done to Cyprus , they have divided the island and they totally rule the northern part of the island and tries dictate what happens and what goes on the rest of the island . Not just on hydrocarbons , I even remember Turkey demanding the EU not let Cyprus become a member just because they thought Cyprus might block them from joining the EU which by the way Cyprus as had to do duo to Turkeys bullying tactics against Cyprus . In my opinion every time Turkey bullys Cyprus it puts Turkeys chance of becoming a EU member further and further away . The one thing Cyprus has over Turkey is Turkey needs the permission of Cyprus to join the EU . If Turkey cares for the TCs as much as they proclaim if Turkey joined the EU they would not only safeguard TCs rights but there own , So anyone would think Turkey would want to be friends with Cyprus instead of bullying it . No one can blame Cyprus for blocking Turkey as that is the only way Cyprus can hit back at Turkey .

      • Evergreen

        At the moment EU is not a strategic priority of Turkey.

  • MountainMan

    This is the problem with the northern part of Cyprus, the administration there is more concerned with keeping Turkey happy and looking after themselves. The majority of them appear not to give a Damn for their own electorate, or for the future generations of Turkish Cypriots

  • Jim Demetrios

    Interested in seeing what Turkey does when ExxonMobil begins their exploration.

  • Cyprus MH

    the main aim of Turkey is to have a chunk of the exploration of hydrocarbons for its companies or to pass the gas from turkey to Europe. The Tc’s are the least concern of Turkey. How come Turkey did not use its military power, and we did not hear the TC’s talk so aggressively before the second big gas find, it is the second find out of four drills which means that the area is rich and Turkey is no foul to waste such an opportunity to benefit from the finds.

  • Les

    Looks like the TRNC were not made a party to this ‘sharing’ agreement and that it is contingent on a unified Cyprus. Just another example of how much BS this unified island concept really is. Let the TRNC have their own country and the GCs can then have their beloved Enosis (which no one even the ones who started it in the 50’s really know what it means) … and lets be all happy

    • S4

      Again with that… you do realise that the idea of enosis has been well and truly buried for decades, right?

  • Caulkhead

    Why is proposing a road map for settling the issues seen as provocative? It strikes me that ‘demands’ from the RoC are if anything more provocative than suggesting a ‘negotiated’ way forward as the TCs have done. I am not a Greek speaker so wonder if there is a Greek word for ‘negotiation’?

    • a.s.e

      Negotiation is derived from Latin and as a word is only known since the 15th century.
      The Greek word διαπραγμάτευση has been already known for 1000+ years back.

      • The True Cypriot

        Bully for you.

  • Orhan Ozdes

    you had your chance in 1960, but thrown it away in Dec 63! you will in the future will learn that current situation will not be reversed by slogans and wishes.

