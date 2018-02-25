Iran says attacks on “terrorists” in Damascus suburbs to continue

Iran said on Sunday that attacks will continue on Damascus suburbs held by “terrorists”, but elsewhere Iran and Syria will respect a U.N. resolution demanding a 30-day truce to allow aid access and medical evacuation, Iranian news agencies reported.

“We will adhere to the ceasefire resolution, Syria will also adhere. Parts of the suburbs of Damascus, which are held by the terrorists, are not covered by the ceasefire and clean-up (operations) will continue there,” the semi-official news agency Tasnim quoted Iran’s military chief of staff General Mohammad Baqeri as saying.

The U.N. Security Council on Saturday demanded a 30-day truce across Syria, as one of the deadliest air assaults of the seven-year war pounded the rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus.

“As the text (of the U.N. resolution) says, parts of the suburbs of Damascus, which are specifically controlled by the terrorists of the Nusra Front and other terrorist groups, are not subject to ceasefire,” Baqeri said, according to state news agency IRNA.

  • NadavKatz

    women, men,, children, the elderly, nearly a million of them have been slaughtered by the butcher of Damascus, Bashar al-Assad, and the world continues to do practically nothing to stop this genocide. I
    only wonder, why should anyone have any respect to organizations such as the UN, EU, etc…..??!!

    • Plasma Dawn

      You forgot to add a major ingredient to the stew — Russia. They have been active in Syria for about 3 years. You also forgot the US intervention in Syria. While it has never been as massive as Russia’s by a far cry, nevertheless it has also contributed to the death count of the innocent civilians and to the destruction of the country for about 4 years now.

  • Evergreen

    The most convenient thing on earth is to invade and to kill people on pretext of “terrorists”.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Iran is right: the terrorists need to be rooted out.

    “The recent situation in Eastern Ghouta is unfortunately not as unique as recent media accounts suggest. Just last month, the respected, independent monitoring group Airwars reminded us that U.S.-led Coalition air strikes on the Syrian city of Raqqa created many more victims with the same destructive tactics of “siege, bomb and evacuate.”
    https://consortiumnews.COM/2018/02/23/selective-outrage-undermines-human-rights-in-syria/

    “Some of the attacks on Damascus city hit well designated targets. The Russian embassy in Damascus has been mortared several times. Earlier this month more well targeted projectiles hit other Russian interests.
    All these mortars and missiles were fired from east-Ghouta, a Takfiri held area consisting partly of densely urban blocks and partly of agricultural villages. The area is occupied by Takfiris from three groups. Jaish al-Islam is under control of the Salafi Alloush clan and is financed through Wahhabi “donations” from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Al-Qaeda in Syria (aka Nusra Front) and its allied group Faylaq al-Rahman also have significant contingents in east-Ghouta.”
    http://www.moonofalabama.ORG/2018/02/syria-the-two-east-ghouta-campaigns-one-is-for-liberation-the-other-to-save-terrorists.html

  • NadavKatz

    Nearly a million “terrorists” – men, women, children, the elderly – have been slaughtered during the past six years by the proxies of the Islamist warlords of Iran in Syria: The forces of the Butcher of al-Latakiah, Bashar al-Assad; the Hizballah (Party of God); and recently also at the hands of mercenaries brought by Iran’s al-Quds force, from Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

    And, by and large, the EU is silent!!

    It is high time all political and economic relationships ceased with the Islamist warlords of Iran, at once!!

    • Guest

      Your comments are so unbalanced that any reasonable person totally disregards them. Islamic warlords, indeed. Yet you deny the inhumanities committed by the Zionist apartheid pariah state of Israel.

      • Parthenon Returns

        And the crimes committed by Turkey in Cyprus.

      • NadavKatz

        No, there is no “balance” when genocide takes place. I am not interested in an intellectual masturbation but in the ceasing the mass murder carried out by the Islamist warlords of Iran and proxies.

        • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

          The only genocide taking place in the Middle East is in the stolen Palestinian Territories, and is committed by none other than Israel, that ZioWalhallah. But, I’ll hand it to you, it is not a rushed genocide like the one carried out by the Nazis during WW2, the Israeli one is a slow, incremental genocide. But then again, the methods are much more refined and dastardly than the Nazis’ methods.

          And you don’t need to masturbate to see that.

          • Plasma Dawn

            A slow, incremental genocide my foot! You have proven yourself a liar as recently as yesterday by never being able to provide credible proof in the form of actual locations, dates, extermination methods, and the total number of people killed so far in such mass executions.

            • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

              I told you there is no need for me to present any evidence because you have already rejected upfront. Having said that, the fact remains that your ZioWalhallah is genocidal apartheid state. You can deny it, kick & scream about it, insult me with your usual ad hominem attacks, but all of that does not change the facts on the ground. Your Hasbara nonsense is totally inadequate to hide the facts.

              “The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it.”

              • Plasma Dawn

                That’s yet another lie of yours. I have never ever rejected your evidence because you were not able to supply any to begin with. None. Zero. All I rejected is your general and unsupported claim of genocide.

                • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                  Getting desperate, aren’t you. I have stated this several times over the past 2 days but you accepted it. Suddenly it is an issue for you, why?

                  You have never ever accepted anything I presented as evidence. Even when I show you a news analysis channel, Moon of Alabama, you dismiss it as an Islamophobic, jew-baiting site, thus clearly demonstrating that you have not read 1 article of that site. Or if you have, you are confirming my statement that anything that I present is rejected by default.

                  Therefore, I will not present anything about Israel’s well-established slow, incremental genocide of the Palestinians simply because you are incapable of having a balanced, sincere, open discussion about Israel.

                  So I repeat: you can deny it, kick & scream about it, insult me with your usual
                  ad hominem attacks, but all of that does not change the facts on the
                  ground. Your Hasbara nonsense is totally inadequate to hide the facts.
                  “The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it.”

                  • Plasma Dawn

                    Lame excuses. All talk, no show. Your evidence is not just for me but for all CM readers who may not subscribe to your lies or not know what you are talking about.

                    As for that elusive truth you talk about, it too needs evidence and proof. Your statements are not absolute truth just because you uttered them.

                    No evidence, no genocide.

                    End of discussion.

