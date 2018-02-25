Iraqi court sentences 16 Turkish women to death for joining IS

February 25th, 2018 Middle East, Turkey, World 1 comments

Iraqi court sentences 16 Turkish women to death for joining IS

An Iraqi court sentenced 16 Turkish woman to death by hanging for joining Islamic State, a judiciary spokesman said on Sunday.

The central criminal court issued the sentences “after it was proven they belong to the Daesh terrorist group and after they confessed to marrying Daesh elements or providing members of the group with logistical aid or helping them carry out terrorist attacks,” said Judge Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar, referring to the militant group using an Arabic acronym.

All the verdicts can be appealed, he told Reuters.

  • Gold51

    All very sad.
    Turkish soldiers being killed in Syria.
    Turkish women being hanged in Iraq.
    Turkish people being imprisoned in Turkey.
    It’s great news for Turkey. And despot Erdogan is looking for more trouble in the region.

