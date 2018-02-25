Labour to back customs union, says May faces Brexit “crunch time”

February 25th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, FRONT PAGE, World 40 comments

Labour to back customs union, says May faces Brexit “crunch time”

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

Britain’s opposition Labour party will back a new customs union with the EU, its Brexit policy chief said – a move that would facilitate trade with the bloc but limit Britain’s ability to strike deals with other countries.

Keir Starmer said on Sunday his party had agreed that if it wins power it should negotiate to create a new union with the bloc, and said Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May faced a potential rebellion over her position on the policy.

“Crunch time is now coming for the prime minister because the majority in parliament does not back her approach to a customs union and …will be heard sooner rather than later,” he said.

Starmer’s comments, in a BBC television interview, came before a speech by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday when he is expected to clarify the party’s position on Brexit.

Hampered by divisions on Brexit within her ruling Conservative Party, which does not hold a parliamentary majority, May hosted an eight-hour meeting of her Brexit war committee on Thursday in an attempt to forge a common position.

One source said she had accepted the argument of those ministers who wanted to diverge more quickly from EU rules and regulations. (nL8N1QC88P)

Two Conservative members of parliament have backed amendments to a trade bill before parliament that would keep Britain in the customs union.

Starmer hinted on Sunday that his party may support those amendments which have the potential to hand the government a major defeat that would amount to a direct challenge to the prime minister.

“We haven’t made a final decision on that. But they are so close to our amendments,” he said.

Starmer said Labour backed staying in a customs union to preserve trade in its biggest markets after Britain leaves the European Union in March 2019, and because it is the best way of avoiding the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“Obviously it’s the only way realistically to get tariff-free access,” he said.

“It is really important for our manufacturing base, nobody can answer the question how you keep your commitment to no hard border in Northern Ireland without a customs union,” he said.

Britain’s next national election is scheduled for 2022.

Print Friendly
  • Gipsy Eyes

    If we stop to consider where we stand on Brexit as of this moment the answer has to be not much further than where we stood on June 24th 2016.
    Theresa May is a Remainer who has decided to convert the Leave in order to respect the will of the people. I watched three Brexitieers this morning: Liam Fox, Ian Duncan Smith and Frank Field. All three got stuck on questions about the state of the post Brexit British economy and because none of them had an answer they fell back on that old chestnut that “the will of the people” must be respected even if it means the economy may be damaged.
    Tomorrow Jeremy Corbyn will wade in with a commitment to remain part of “a” customs union. Is this any clearer than a “bespoke free trade agreement” or a “customs partnership”? I don’t think so. But then again Jeremy Corbyn has decided he might as well go for broke and take over from Theresa May. Just as she’s prepared to dupe the people to hold on to power, Corbyn is prepared to dupe them to win power. Again just like May can be brought down by Remainers and Leavers alike so can Jeremy Corbyn be brought down by them.
    This is the more interesting discussion: Who’s going to be running the country in three to six months time and if we wish to negotiate after that will the EU continue to give us all the time in the world to negotiate a deal. Of course if someone like Jacob Rees Mogg gets in, then we will all have signed a mutual suicide pact and can jump off the cliff crying “God for Harry, England and St George!

    • Banjo

      It will be quite ironic won’t it , if May , a committed remainer promoted Brexit because the electorate said that’s what they wanted and Corbyn, a life long leaver promoted remain because , well , he thinks it might be good for his career.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Yes it would but it wouldn’t surprise me. You on the other hand a committed ideologue and Brexit visionary should be outraged at this cynical abuse of democracy.

        • Banjo

          I’ll reserve judgement untill Corbyn has actually done it. I’ve a feeling he won’t be quite as EU promoting as we’ve been lead to believe.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Everyone knows he’s anti EU. He thinks it’s a capitalist club. You think think it’s an imperial power. So who’s led you to believe he’s EU promoting. I’m talking about politicians having no principles when it comes to power and you’re talking about Corbyn not being “EU promoting”.

      • gentlegiant161

        You say commited remainer May Banjo , but during the whole campaign she was nowhere to be seen, no evidence she ever gave any speeches or went in the road.
        She only claimed to be a remainer after the referendum and during the quest to replace Camoron, a fact noted often by Private Eye.
        Dont forget this is a woman who claimed the naughtiest thing she had done was ran through a wheat field.
        But came up with the Snoopers charter

  • Monica

    Let’s see what Jeremy says, tomorrow.
    As an anti-EU supporter, throughout his voting record …. let’s see where his ‘principles’ (?) have led to his speech !

    • Cydee

      Hopefully he realises that a deal with the EU is a lot less grim than Teresa’s pending pact for a Trade deal (TTIP) with Trump.

  • Banjo

    Labour will apparently support ‘ a ‘ custom union with the EU but not THE custom union. Although quite what that means is anyone’s guess.

    It would be helpful if the EU understood that we are negotiating our future relationship with them. Our future relationship with the outside world really is none of their concern.

    • gentlegiant161

      Away with you usual B.S. ….the Governent has been asked continually to tell The EU and most of the business leaders in UK what are the demands it wants to set out for discussion for months…plenty of ‘visions’ all different depending on who you listen to in the party.
      May has been beset by people like Boris and Davis spouting off their ideas while others like Rees mogg chunter in the background.
      She’s literally had to lock them into Chequers to get them to decide what they want..and that should have happened a year ago.

      • Banjo

        You seem to have caught the same affliction of Gipsy Eyes. In that you completely change what I’ve said in order to argue with yourself.

        How can you claim what you’ve written is in anyway a reply to me. You could have just posted it as a stand alone Comment.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Stop telling lies about Gipsy Eyes.

    • Muffin the Mule

      The EU currently has some 759 trade deals with that outside world you refer to.
      The U.K. currently has some 759 trade deals with the outside world given its EU membership.

      Brexit will mean re-negotiating 759 trade deal with the outside world, many of which will take years and will not be as favourable.

      Customs union is crucial to businesses and the Irish border situation.

      • Banjo

        It was an intention of Brexit to be able to negotiate our own trade deals , why do you see doing so as some sort of burden.

        You are backing the losing horse , every economist and report shows the absolute fact that the EU is becoming less relevant to world trade and the outside world much more so.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          This morning I watched Liam Fox on the Andrew Marr show and then I watched Ian Duncan Smith on the Sunday Politics. Both were told no one is denying that the world outside the EU is much bigger than the EU and no one is denying that since the world’s economies outside the EU are developing and growing at a faster rate than the EU. However, when Fox and Duncan Smith were asked what evidence they have that the rest of the world will necessarily prefer to trade with the UK rather than the far larger market of the EU neither had any evidence or indeed an answer. Sorry, Duncan Smith did say that since the UK is the largest financial services provider in the world everyone will want to do financial services business with us. Duncan Smith was quite dismissive of the consequences for our manufacturing industries as I’m sure he would have been of our agricultural sector had that been brought up.
          Now since we’ve learned form Brexiteers like yourself that economists are incapable of predicting what the day after tomorrow will be I’m surprised that you have decided to back your assertions and claims by appealing to the evidence of “every economist and report”. I’ll assume you mean their “reports”.

          • Banjo

            The reports I listen to are ones describing what has already happened , they report FACTS. I don’t pay much attention to mystic meg telling us what will happen in the future.

            Apparently we’ll all be buried under snow this time tomorrow, I’ll believe it if I see it. As I believe my neighbours dog to have the same grasp on future weather conditions as anyone on TV……. and I haven’t asked him yet.

            Oh and I really don’t care who the rest of the world prefer to trade with , it’s entirely irrelevant. They WILL trade with us , that’s the point.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              So which one of those “FACTS” has convinced you that the rest of the world will chose to trade with the UK over the EU? If you’re going to respond to all parts of my comments not just the bits allow you to come out with your sad little homilies and pathetic jokes.
              Actually, knowing you but not your neighbour’s dog I have every confidence he (the dog not your neighbour) has a better grasp of all things Brexit than you ever will!

              • Banjo

                Why do you persist with this idiotic notion that it’s only possible to choose trade with the UK OR the EU.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  The fact you ask that questions actually confirms how little you’ve understood about the problems facing countries in international trade “free or otherwise”. It also shows why you don’t understand why the UK didn’t just walk away and is tearing itself apart trying to keep as close as possible to the EU.

                  • Banjo

                    We want to trade with the outside world AND the EU , if they decide can only trade with one or the other ……. well I’d take a closer look at who you support if I were you.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      That’s the trouble with you. Your answer above is based on “I” (Banjo)
                      and this answer is based “we” “Britain”, and you never actually consider, like the above named Brexiteers, that others may have a different opinion to your own.
                      Fox did actually say some thing I found very interesting. He said that “regulated divergence” gives us the opportunity to make deals with the EU and the rest of the world. Having the opportunity and actually taking advantage or making use of the opportunity are two totally different things. In short, he is saying we want to keep what we’ve got with the EU because if we are wrong and the world is not all that keen to make bilateral trade deals with the UK we can still benefit from multilateral deals through our “EU partner agreement”. It also covers us if those bilateral trade deals take years to agree……meaning that those that exist today can carry on indefinitely.
                      Didn’t you find that interesting?

        • gentlegiant161

          EXCLUSIVE: An analysis by The Independent of official data suggests British exporters would face a cost of at least £4.5bn – and in all likelihood they would take a hit many times larger
          Note the official Data

          • Banjo

            Yes , but based on the fact we import a lot more than we export , just imagine how much it will cost European exporters. We make a profit.

            The UK government doesn’t want any of these costs and if they are introduced it will be a direct result and decision by the EU. They will be deliberately damaging their members economies to further their own ideology. Do you suppprt such a self motivated stance.

            • gentlegiant161

              Further from the same article.
              It doesn’t quite bear out what your claiming.

              “Research by The Independent published today confirms that trading under WTO rules would have a serious impact on several important UK goods export industries, including car manufacturing, plastics production, machinery and clothing.

              In 2015 official statistics show the UK exported £133bn worth of goods to the rest of the European Union, almost half of our global goods exports.
              This included £10bn in food and drink, £16bn of fuel and around £10bn of motor vehicles
              The average EU tariff is 4.8 per cent and applying this to total UK exports to the EU implies a “cost” of around £4.5bn – which would have to be absorbed as lower competitiveness for UK exports or as lower profits for firms if they chose to reduce prices in response to maintain their competitive edge.

              But the EU tariff is uneven, ranging from 0 per cent on pharmaceutical products and 11 per cent on footwear to as high as 45 per cent on tobacco, meaning that some UK industries are much more vulnerable than others.”

            • Gipsy Eyes

              Exactly what Fox, Duncan Smith and Frank Field said, but no evidence!
              Here’s a piece of logic for you! If there are enough dimwits like you who are prepared to be poorer so they can be sovereign, have control over their money and laws, is it conceivable there enough dimwits in the EU willing to suffer economically to protect the principles on which the EU was created?

              • Banjo

                Yes of course it’s possible and if there are then I’m very pleased for them. Not everyone is ruled by financial gain , some have a more principled approach.

                I choose sovereignty over economic gain , so if some in Europe choose imperialism over economic gain , then that’s fine.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  And do you speak for all the British people?

                  • Banjo

                    Why would I. They all had the opportunity to speak for themselves .

                    • Cydee

                      But we know a lot more now than we did at the time of the Referendum. I don’t trust May with ‘sovreignty’…

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Well 16 million don’t agree with you at all and your Daily Mail rants about empire are shared with say 4 million UKIP voters……..so it’s more than likely you’re in a minority. That’s why whoever is left to sort out this mess it probably won’t be to your liking.

            • Muffin the Mule

              You do realise tariffs are paid by importers don’t you?

              • Banjo

                And they go to the treasury. Meaning a nice little earner. We don’t export that much so not so good for the EU coffers.

                Of course this will make EU produce more expensive, so we may shop elsewhere. That’s no too good for the EU either.

        • Muffin the Mule

          On the contrary, most economists and experts including the CBI says exit will make us far worse off.

    • gentlegiant161

      For the pedantic noobs who arnt sure and don’t check…..
      “The shadow Brexit secretary has formally confirmed that Labour wants the UK to effectively remain permanently in the EU’s customs union.”

      • Banjo

        That’s not what he said this morning on live television.

        • gentlegiant161

          That’s exactly what he did say on the Andrew Marr show and also reported as such in the Guardian

          • Monica

            ‘THE’ (?) “EU’s customs union.”
            “A” …. ???
            Which the EU, currently, refuse to offer.

          • Banjo

            You watched a different episode of Marr to me then.

      • Cydee

        We can but hope…

    • Gipsy Eyes

      That manifesto was for the last election which Labour lost. Are you suggesting they stick with it so they can lose next time? Try counting how many manifesto pledges the Tories have gone back on since 2010 and they’ve been in government continuously since then so are obliged to deliver on theirs!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close