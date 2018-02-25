Lukaku is too much for old club Chelsea, Kane gives Tottenham victory

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 CHELSEA 1

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scored and then created the winning goal against his old team at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win put United back in second place in the Premier League, still 13 points behind neighbours Manchester City, while Chelsea drop below Tottenham into fifth place.

Chelsea were the brighter team early on and Alvaro Morata, brought back into the side, volleyed against the bar after only four minutes.

The Londoners deserved the lead that Willian gave them after 31 minutes, taking Eden Hazard’s pass and beating David de Gea at his near post.

As United improved, Lukaku belied his reputation for not scoring against the big clubs by equalising before halftime, then crossed perfectly for substitute Jesse Lingard to head the winner in the 75th minute.

CRYSTAL PALACE 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1

Harry Kane headed a late winner to give Tottenham Hotspur a deserved 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace that lifted them into fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kane headed home from Christian Eriksen’s corner in the 89th minute to make up for two glaring misses earlier in the match at Selhurst Park.

He should have put Tottenham ahead early on when the ball fell to him in the middle of the box after a mistake by Patrick van Aanholt but Wayne Hennessey spread himself well and the striker’s shot ballooned over the bar.

The England striker was guilty of a more glaring miss early in the second half when Eriksen passed from the right and Kane, with time and space on the left, shot wide of the far post.