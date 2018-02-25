Man City thrash Arsenal to win League Cup final

Pep Guardiola claimed his maiden English silverware as goals by Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva gave his Manchester City side an easy 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the League Cup final on Sunday.

The first ever domestic final clash between the sides was a largely disappointing affair at a freezing Wembley Stadium but runaway Premier League leaders City had far too much for an Arsenal side who suffered a forgettable afternoon.

Aguero’s 18th-minute goal gave City a halftime lead and Arsenal withered after the break as Kompany prodded in from close range after 58 minutes before Silva effectively ended the contest seven minutes later with a left-foot finish.

After a trophy-less first season in charge of City, Guardiola’s career trophy haul as a manager now stands at 19, having won 11 with Barcelona and seven at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal have now lost a record six League Cup finals while City have won it three times in five years.

