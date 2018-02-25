Nami says co-manage gas plans now or freeze pending Cyprus solution, threatens block 10

Ozdil Nami

Turkish Cypriot ‘energy minister’ Ozdil Nami has said that there should be co-management of the island’s natural reserves right now or Greek Cypriot energy plans should be frozen until a Cyprus settlement is reached.

In comments to Phileleftheros, published on Sunday, Nami made it clear that Turkey was in a position to block planed drilling in all areas of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and did  not rule that out.

Ankara blockaded the path of a drillship belonging to Italy’s ENI in block 3 for two weeks. The Saipem 12000 is now due to leave for Morocco early in the week having failed to reach their drill site.

The breakaway regime lays claim through its own ‘exclusive economic zone’ , which in effect says that half of Cyprus’ EEZ belongs to them, including blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13.

Turkey, which says it is protecting the rights of Turkish Cypriots, also has claims on parts of various blocks in Cyprus’ EEZ saying the areas in question form part of its continental shelf. The claim includes part of blocks 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7, to the south and southwest of the island.

Block 10, awarded to US giants ExxonMobil, which is due to drill in the coming months is not contested by Turkey.

However Nami when asked about block 10 reportedly said: “Turkish Cypriots have rights to all blocks. The natural resources of Cyprus belong to all Cypriots. Both sides therefore need to be involved in a mechanism that ensures that they have a say and will benefit from these natural resources. The fact that we did not take any action on block 10 does not mean that we will not take action in the future. ”

But it can all be avoided, he added, if Greek Cypriots accept co-management of the gas, or freeze plans until a Cyprus solution, even suggesting a formula for this be drawn up as a prerequisite for resuming the settlement talks. He also said he believes this could prove to be a vehicle that could lead to a solution of the Cyprus issue.

If there is no possibility of such an interim energy agreement, Nami said Turkey could intervene and prevent drilling in block 10 as well. “It could happen. It depends on the situation at the given time. There should be a dialogue with the Turkish Cypriot side on hydrocarbon issues in order to resume talks on the Cyprus issue within a defined timetable. Dialogue, or the freezing of drilling activities to avoid the poisoning of the talks climate”.

Asked whether when referring to a dialogue with Turkish Cypriots did he mean co-management of any hydrocarbon reserves, Nami said: “Yes, from A to Z,  take joint decisions on who is active in the EEZ, when and how. We have to reproduce what would take place in a federal Cyprus. And we have to do it today. If we insist on taking advantage of natural resources before a solution to the Cyprus problem, then we will have to apply from now on what would happen in the context of a solution. If one tries to use the hydrocarbons as a pressure lever to the other side, then this will certainly be a source of tension. Why should the Turkish Cypriot side allow the Greek Cypriots to use such a pressure lever?”

  • HighTide

    Fact is that despite making life difficult for North Cyprus for nearly half a century, the “ROC” gained nothing until this very day. Despite all obstacles, the TRNC has developed nicely which every visitor is welcome to verify for himself. Nearly all the mudslingers here have never been here, only repeating second hand slander. The South would be happy if it had such a strong support as Turkish Cypriots have, – alas it has to rely on bailouts by EU taxpayers and watching helplessly when its perceived friends are of no help.

  • Blue knee

    TO ALL WHO LEAN TOWARDS THE TC VIEW OF HOW THINGS SHOULD BE SOLVED LET ME ASK YOU THIS QUESTION:
    WHAT DOES EQUAL MEAN TO YOU? I.E. WHEN YOU SAY THINGS BETWEEN GC AND TC SHOULD BE EQUAL?

  • GrouseMaster

    So bored of this story now. Turkey have put down their marker, there is nothing Cyprus can do about it. Cyprus needs to rethink their whole plan and stop crying about it.

  • PhilLC

    TCs make me sick. They can get rid of Turkey if they want to pretend that they really love Cyprus and want to live as Cypriots. Full stop. Their duplicity is sickening. Turkey has no rights watsover and is hiding behind their spurious ‘continentai shelf’ claims which would never stand up in any interntioanl court. so what they can’t win legally they ill try thought classic bullying.

    • mustafa balci

      Get rid of turkey then akriatis plan can take effect and enosis there more Greek flags in limas sol then whole of Greece get real

    • HighTide

      If the matter was so easily resolved at a legal level, why is nobody trying to do so? Because it is a political issue just like the Cyprob. If the South is not willing to negotiate in good faith it has to live with the consequences, some of it already experienced.

  • The Turkish TRNC puppet-state declared independence in 1983. Time to kiss them goodbye. Leave the gas under the sea – better than sharing it with the neo-Ottoman Turkish Cypriots.

    • HighTide

      It’s this attitude that will never lead to unification, ever. You could not manifest it any stronger.

  • KK

    Ozdil Nami will have every right in RoC that Kurds enjoy in #DefunctTurkey. When he asks to be reintegrated. Until then he does not matter.

  • costaskarseras

    Mr. Ozdil Nami claims do not deserve any comments. However, the ball is in the international community’s court and a decision has to be made if the fate of a small country is to be left to the whims of a religious fanatic jihadi, even if this jihadi is thinly disguised and elected as president. The governments of the Republic of Cyprus repeatedly declared that Cyprus’ wealth in the EEZ belongs to all citizens. Only recently the UN General Secretary confirmed that there is an agreement concerning the EEZ to which President Anastasiades also referred to.The agreement achieved concerning the exploration during the Christofias-Talat negotiations, which provides that decisions on maritime zones as defined by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982, will be under the jurisdiction of a federal authority in a reunited Cyprus.

    After the attempted military coup in July 2016, Erdogan regarded this as “God sent” mission to lead and he immediately enforced a “state of emergency” that continues to this day. Under the”state of emergency,” not only were tens of thousands of opposition members detained and jailed but also hundreds of academics, journalists, and many ordinary citizens are facing accusations that they were involved in the coup attempt, or knew of the plot beforehand.

    Erdogan, during a speech in Kahramanmaraş on Saturday, when his party members cheered and called “Chief! Take us to Afrin”, President Erdogan invited a little girl dressed as a soldier to the podium and said “If she is martyred, we will honour her with the flag, God willing,” Is this not an attitude comparable with that of ISIS we are seeing on our tv screens?

    • Parthenon Returns

      Adolf Hitler used to kiss children as well for propaganda purposes.

      • Orhan Ozdes

        and yourn heroes killed them in Aloa/Sandallaris and buried them with dozers. some of them were buried alive.

    • Kyrenia

      Would he send his children to be martyred? A cheap political stunt which proves he’s no more than an opportunist low brow politician.

    • athessalonian

      Mr. Carseras, this was reported and characterized by the Greek press as a semantic gesture, nationalist propaganda if you wish, intended to introduce the notion of conscription to the military should it necessitate at some point in the future. There was no ISIS spin to it whatsoever…
      And the Emergency Measures Act is not “enforced” but rather voted on by Parliament.

      • Kyrenia

        Conscription? I imagine there will be a mass exodus of the young from Turkey. I wouldn’t blame them.

        • athessalonian

          Certainly there will be those who feel this way just as there will be others who do not…

          • Kyrenia

            So are you suggesting that waves of the Turkish diaspora will be flying back to join up?

            • athessalonian

              I was not and am not “suggesting” anything…

              • Kyrenia

                Ok. What does Erdogan mean when he talks of a very hot summer?

                • athessalonian

                  I cannot say with a degree of certainty. Here is what Daily Sabah published: “Erdoğan also said that Turkey will not be brought down to its knees by terror attacks, warning terrorists that “A very hot summer is awaiting them.”

                  • Kyrenia

                    I use to have some grudging respect for the man but the last few years I think he’s lost the plot.

                    • athessalonian

                      I hear you…

      • Evergreen

        A sane response.

      • costaskarseras

        Mr Athessalonian, no, I was not reporting from the Greek press but from Turkish friends’ posts on Facebook who also put next to President Erdogan’s photograph with the little girl, Hitler’s photograph with a little boy in military uniform with the following comment: “Fark var mi? Sag taraftaki eleman o fotografi cektikten kisa sure sonra savasta yenildi ve saklandigi delikte intihar etti..”

        I am sorry to say that children in uniforms are used widely by Erdogan’s military machine to foment war hysteria. Such photographs were published by a Greek newspaper and below are its comments.

        “-You Turkish mothers who dressed your small children in military uniforms at the command of Erdogan’s regime and the bourgeoisie of your country!
        – You Turkish mothers who enlisted young children in the propaganda in favour of Turkey’s intervention in Syria against other people and their children!
        – You mothers, have you not seen other mothers of your country welcoming their children in coffins?
        Where are you going? Who are you following? Where is he taking you and why? The barbarity of the bourgeois monster of your country leads you and the future in front of you is sown with coffins. Don’t you see it? If the mothers do not resist the bourgeois imperialist plans that send their children to death, then who will resist?”

    • Orhan Ozdes

      you lost and very badly costas! the international community saw through your bluffs and will not be manipulated any more. you are all by yourselves! and in a pitiful situation.

    • HighTide

      There is no such valid agreement as you fantasize. Christofias -Talat talks never led to any final result. The latest statement of SG Guterres confirms the right of both Cypriot communities to any future wealth, if ever found. Turkey, that is commissioned to protect and carry out Turkish Cypriot’s exploration rights is not party to the Law of the Sea Treaty either.

  • Parthenon Returns

    “FYROM has begun the process of changing the name of its airport honoring the ancient warrior king Alexander the Great as a goodwill gesture to Greece.
    Turkish consortium TAV, which operates Skopje Alexander the Great Airport, started removing the 3-meter-long (9.8 feet) letters spelling out the name from the terminal Saturday.
    The airport’s new name will be Skopje International Airport. It was called Skopje Airport before Macedonia’s previous government named it for Alexander in 2006.
    Macedonia and Greece are working to resolve a 25-year dispute over the Macedonia name.”

    Perhaps if the Turkish side removed that provocative “TRNC” flag from Pendathaktylos mountain it might be seen as a “goodwill” gesture by the Greek side???? Perhaps Nami should propose this???

    • Kibris74

      The TRNC isnt Macedonia..we dont bow down to Greeks

      • Parthenon Returns

        Zzzzz

    • Blue knee

      Spot on, the Turks have never shown one iota of compromise, not one goodwill gesture, they are takers not givers trough and through.

      • Orhan Ozdes

        do you ever remember showing us any respect in any matter, your heroic youth still attack our women and their children in nicosia.

        • Blue knee

          Yes I still respect my TC friends from when the two sides could mix and would do the same to new friends. There will always be the few idiots. Now let me ask you: which side are you on, side of respect or the idiot side?

    • Les

      Agreed – that flag needs to go! Both sides need to show respect to one another

    • Orhan Ozdes

      and what’s your goodwill step?

      • Blue knee

        The fact that for the past 45 years we have put up with your immature waving of your flag. Passive goodwill might be something you don’t understand. A good example would be like your neighbor hanging his dirty underwear outside your bedroom window for 45 years after defecating on your lawn and you can do nothing about it because the neighbor is a bully.

        • HighTide

          The big difference is that the TRNC flag is not ‘dirty underwear’ but a permanent reminder of your 1974 foolishness.

          • Blue knee

            Really you believe that, if it were true i’d be embarrassed showing off like that, Have you no “face”. Or is all that stuff of maintaining face gone, and you still wonder why many the GC feel obnoxious to wards you. It must be the isolation and Turkish propaganda, like N Korea i’d imagine.

  • Blue knee

    It’s so clear, these recent brave naval actions have shown Turkey to be the turkey that it really is. haha

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    MR Özdil Nami the Mınıster of Economy and Energy of TRNC
    He ıs a very serıous and very Honest gentleman whıch Iam sure MRAnastasiades HAS WITNESED IT THROUGH THE YEARS OF NEGOCIATING THE CYPRUS POLITICAL PROBLEM WITH HİM
    We ın north Cyprus pray and hope the Cyprus Republıcs President wıll take notice of what Mr Ö Nami
    Has suggested to him if he realy is looking for a based on Honesty and TRUTH SOLUTION TO THE 70 YEARS ONGOING CYPRUS PROBLEM WITH NOT HİM PUTTING MORE AS HE ALLWAYS AND USUAL UNWANTED IMPEDİMENTS IN THE WAY BLOCKİNG THE SOLUTION WHICH WE ALL PRAY AND WANT BEFORE WE BRING MORE PROBLEMS ON TO OURSELVES WITH RESPECT

  • Tuner Raif

    Both sides has to change there mentality what has happened in the pass has happened and we can’t change that but what we can do is stop being racist to each other and discriminate each other all we need is peace for the new generation.

    The Cyprus problem is as everyone knows is gone on to long .

    It looks like its a control power who will be in charge the GC’s or the TC’s putting both together there is properly about one and a half million people living on the Island.

    I only wish that both sides come to there scenes and found a solution sooner than later.

    As we all know that Cyprus is a beautiful place to be in and with all the things that it can offer to everyone it can be a paradise in the Mediterranean.

    I hope there will be peace and a solution If not Then the things in the region will get heated and that will not benefit anyone at all.

    However the GC’S & TC’S must be free from Greece & Turkey

    Bring an independent Governor to run the country to give both side equal rights equal share equal freedom, human rights equal movement and pay.

    As GC & TC all can’t seem to found any solution they need someone hard core and totally independent to rule them .

    • costaskarseras

      I believe that Turkey is manipulating and restricting how far our Turkish Cypriot compatriots are able to negotiate. If our people are left alone they can solve their problems. The then Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Mr Espen Barth Eide stated: “The Cyprus problem would have been solved by now if it were up to the Cypriots”.

      • ROC

        True and the fact is that Turkey would not pass on any rewards from the gas they will offset it from the subs they give to the north, so no gain for the Tcs

    • Les

      I agree with Tuner. It is a common known fact in business that if you own 20% of the shares that you effectively control the company. The GCs side with 82% of the Cypriot population believe they control the island but are finding out this is not true. The concept of minority rights have not yet come to the island … and so the conflict continues.

      • Blue knee

        Before you talk about control, first get some control. Because now TC have almost 0% and if you go the way many of you say and threaten and join your motherland then Erdogan will dissolve you and make the TC disappear and you wont even know it.

        • Les

          Time to go to Ayan Napa and put your ‘head in the sand’. But I agree with one thing and that is if the GC’s don’t grow up and constructively engage the TCs into the island’s future … there will be a ‘hard’ border on the island with Turkey as you neighbor. Think about it

          • Blue knee

            Have thought about it and don’t like it but the GC will live next to the ghoul, unfortunately the TC will be in its stomach. Oh Ayia Napa nights, those were the days hate to say its more look and less partake now.
            So maybe it’s time you TC mature and grow, or is it too late, are you in it’s throat?

    • The True Cypriot

      All wonderful, except….

      Only problem with your theory is my suspicion is that the GCs will tell you;

      1) they [the GCs] have nothing to do with Greece

      2) that only the GCs should determine how Cyprus is run and the gas dispute is a classic example of that.

      3) that Turkey gets out [Greece does not have to]

      Maybe they will correct me?

      In terms of a “Governor”, we kind of had that with the British, but they burnt down the Governor’s mansion in 1931 and then spent most of the 1950’s shooting at the British in pursuit of Enosis.

      You say “forget the past” – OK lets agree on that.

      However, my Greek neighbours HERE are still whining about 1571.

      You could boot our every so called foreigner on both sides and be left with “pure” Cypriots.

      The problem then will be that the Greek Cypriots will not see it as you do, which is that however they spin around this issue, what they really want is a Greek island.

      Nami is talking sense, but the GCs want to decide and control the island – perhaps someone needs to tell them that we TCs have rights too?

      As our leader has said, the GCs need to change their mindset – perhaps you might want to comment on that, because the main blockage to peace is the GCs themselves.

      • Blue knee

        Correct with one small difference. GC’s mentality needs to change for sure but Turkish behavior must change too you ignore that side. Unfortunately you should check yourself now and then as you seem to have the Neville Chamberlain condition.

        • The True Cypriot

          Do not agree.

          We cannot work with people who think they are more equal than us.

          Cyprus is not Greek.

          That is the issue that needs resolving first.

          Off you go.

          • Blue knee

            Off we go! are you going to exterminate us or evict us, what do you mean?
            You obviously feel second class because I never felt you were.
            So go fix yourself.

      • Tuner Raif

        The fact of the matter is that as it is no one will get anywhere at this stage.
        Everyone on both sides has to wake up from whatever they are dreaming about and think about the prospects that the Island bring to everybody and the next generation.

        He said this he said that .

        He done this he done that.

        They said and they done that.

        Everyone is just sick and tired of it.

        But when I read some off the posts on this I can see that there is so many people with hate and racist comments .

        I am sad to see that people can be like that Cyprus Belongs to all Cypriots GC & TC as all to be equal and share and live side by side for a better brighter future.

        • Blue knee

          Please tell me what does equal men to you?

        • The True Cypriot

          Read the Greek comments below and you will get my point.

          They believe they are the “chosen” people of Cyprus and that they should be more equal than us.

          Good luck with trying to persuade the Greeks to sign up to your utopian model of equality.

  • I say it as it is

    to claim equal rights to something means you have these rights. The claimants are not equal citizens of the Republic of Cyprus.. instead they are separatist elements that have formed their own TRNC. So how can they expect equal rights to the resources of a republic they have violated, have expelled its citizens from their homes and do not allow them to return… then again if you hold someone at gunpoint you can say all sorts of things but that does not change that you hold someone at gunpoint.

    • ROC

      your right, one can not see illegal settlers as having the say rights,

    • Louis

      Having equal rights based on population numbers is acceptable.
      But these people want everything.
      Perhaps they need reminding that Cyprus was illegally occupied.
      So let’s start by giving 15% of the occupied lands back. Now there’s a good starting point….

      • Sonar

        The trick is to get both sides around the table, with determination to resolve the issues for the benefit of all of Cyprus

        • The True Cypriot

          We have been talking since 1958.

          Its over.

      • Dogmeat

        If you really believe there was an invasion and history began in 1974 there is no hope for any discussions You offer no hope for a common future. so there will be none, it will be a 2 state solution and as co-owners we shall be claiming our share of common wealth. We will have to look at the situation as it is now. What land is in the TRNC should remain as there appears to be nothing offer from the GC side cant see any advantage in one sided trading.

        • Blue knee

          oh there is lots you want, but you must work it out for yourself.

      • The True Cypriot

        You are getting ZILCH

    • The True Cypriot

      Another Greek zombie appears,
      We are co owners of ALL of Cyprus,

  • Fred Yusuf

    The mistake was done accepting GCs to be allowed to drill without a hydrocarbon agreement. I remember it very clearly when the first platform was sent out and was not stopped. It made GCs feel 10 feet tall and thinking they can do what ever tlike in the RoC EEZ. it may be a little late but better late then never. RoC is one country and it has one EEZ and it belongs to all Cypriots. Only with participation of all Cypriots can there be any drilling.

    • ROC

      and you think that the Turkey will give the TC any rewards? I told you that any rewards we be offset on the subsides Turkey gives to the North your get nothing from Turkey, they rule the North.

      • The True Cypriot

        Come and look at the TRNC and see what we have, you idiot.

    • schrodinger’s cat

      so how come ‘TRNC’ has signed a contract with turkish petroleum to explore in ‘their’ EEZ? cut the crap please

      • The True Cypriot

        Are you agreeing to FORMAL PARTITION?

        If not, shut up.

  • Stanlio

    It’s a very bad idea for the Turk minority in Cyprus to hitch their wagon to that depraved pervert Erdogan – I’m sure we’ve all seen the video today of him fondling and urging a sobbing six year old girl to go to her death for Islam and Turkey. If I were from the Turk minority – and, of course, I thank God and my ancestors I’m not – I’d listen to those who advocate democracy and the rule of law and not piracy, illegality and violence. To behave the way the Turks are currently behaving, you need military and diplomatic muscle, and the Turks have neither, no matter the hysterical, loud-mouth rantings of their crazed leaders.

    • The True Cypriot

      Unless you do some kind of deal with us, Turks will outnumber Greeks in 20 years.

      Lets see you spread your arrogance then, Elam lover.

  • Kyrenia

    A hypothetical point: imagine a rich oil or gas field was discovered in, let’s say in Peyia village, Paphos. Will the Turks stop us then?

    • Muffin the Mule

      Or perhaps off the coast of Kyrenia…or the tip of Karpas.

      • Kyrenia

        Turks would surely wait till a solution so the proceeds can be shared.

        • Parthenon Returns

          Brilliant response!!! Comment of the week goes to you!!!!!!

  • Caulkhead

    At the moment there is the probably most pragmatic leadership in the north there has ever been. That doesn’t mean they are going to lie down and roll over but it does mean it is one with which the south could, if it wanted to, do business. Why not use this opportunity to settle the matter once and for all.

    • ROC

      I have never thought that the Ingenuous Tcs never wanted a solution with the Gcs it would have happen years ago, but unfortunately its Turkey that calls the shots and the rules take them out of the equation and your find a solution within the year.

      • Caulkhead

        That is just an excuse. You can’t ignore the fact that Turkey are part of the equation. If you let the North, who are best placed to do so, deal with Turkey themselves rather than keep provoking them, you might start to make progress.

        • ROC

          Two things

          1: Indigenous Tcs are in decline and are becoming the minority in their own country, not my words but theirs. You agree?

          2: 44 years and no solution? is that because the Indigenous Tcs do not agree with whats been on the table or is it Turkey.

          What we know and the true Tcs know is that this was all meant to be saving the Tc culture and history and heritage from the Gcs( your words) and now after 44 years Turkey is doing extcatlty what it proposed to have done to stop that.

          • The True Cypriot

            Same words…….

        • Blue knee

          Hahahaha best placed to deal with Turkey! you’re dreaming TC’s will be disappear, very sad.

        • Blue knee

          What eoka did from the GC side did was terrible, what the Brits did to CY was so manipulative, the TC were no angels as they beat and killed to, but what the Erdogan Turks are doing to the TC is annihilation, one of their specialties

          • The True Cypriot

            Another Greek with fake concern for our welfare.

            We see right through your buil.

            • Blue knee

              You see through my what? May I inform you I am Cypriot through and through born and grew up in old Nicosia are you brave enough to tell me what you are because you seem confused?

              • The True Cypriot

                I see through your bullshite.

                I am a Turkish Cypriot, born in the south.

                GCs did nothing to stop EOKA until it was far too late and had EOKA got its way, Cyprus would now be Greek.

                Sadly, you GCs seem to think you know what is best. We disagree and we do not need your fake sympathy.

                As for Turkey, we know every Greek hates Turks/Turkey and that is not our business. But we also know that many Greeks hate TCs too. We see it here and even when we cross over to the south.

                We do not like Erdogan, but do not kid yourselves that we would ever go back to living under you lot again.

                It seems you might be the one confused.

                • Blue knee

                  Ohh my poor boy, something has traumatized you, and to be honest I feel for you but be a man and stop going on about eoka or about karaiskakis and the days of kolokotronins and I promise not to go on about Ali Pasha or the ethnic cleansing Turks do to get things, which they will also do to TC.
                  So clear your mind and talk sense then your post will be worth reading.

      • The True Cypriot

        That word again – look at your spelling you illiterate oaf.

    • Dogmeat

      Good idea. Dont think the GC’s are in any rush to go the big boys playground again!

    • Evergreen

      At this point of time, everthing is conducive except the venom and non-willingness of many GCs who are fighting against any possibility of solution and their main weapon is”but”. A “but” never brings any amicable solution. sad,

  • Evergreen

    It was expected.

    • ROC

      And whos lost?????? Gcs no its just set it back , the losers in all this as per usual are the Indigenous TCs, allway being used by Turkey as the ping pong ball.

      • The True Cypriot

        Same again……….Boring

        And we TCs need no fake concern from an EOKA/ELAM rat.

  • ROC

    Funny how they say Co-managed, does he really think that the TCs will benefit under this? they already been shafted and sold a lemon, All the pretext that they were saved in 74 ( now the true Tcs is decline in his own country by the introduction of the Settler by Turkey, do they still trust them?.

    Any financial gains in hydrocarbons that go to the North will be taken by Turkey and offset against the subsides they receive from Turkey to prop up the North, if the TCs think that any proceeds will benefit them in infrastructure or education or for the economy in the North is a LIE AND YOU BEING SOLD LEMON

    You have more chance of any gains with a solution as the ROC with two states, thats the only way the Tcs in the North will gain in anywhere, right now your stuck in a cage with Turkey holding the key.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Greek Retaliation for Imia clash & Cyprus EEZ obstruction!!

    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974.
    5. Bring 50,000 Greeks soldiers to Cyprus with Air Support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose sanctions on Turkey.
    8. Block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey
    9. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    10. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
    11. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
    12. Guarantee EU that any new wave of muslim migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.

    • Dogmeat

      13. Copy and Paste some drivel from yesterday, and the day before, and the Zzzzzzz

      • ROC

        You will never see any $$$$ from any proceeds from Gas, it will goto Turkey and be offset from the Subs the North gets already, Once a thief always a thief. ( Turkey)

        • Dogmeat

          The Turkish have their own separate (from the Tc) claims . If they do take proceeds they can deduct it from the kind support they provide already

        • Kibris74

          Once a murderer always a murderer

          • ROC

            Yes the Turks, they proven many a time, we can start with the Armenian Genocide HUH?

            • Kibris74

              What “Armenia Genocide ” HUH?

        • The True Cypriot

          We have zero debt in the north you clown.

          You are the 13th most indebted country in the world and Greece is worse than you clowns.

          We need no financial advice from a bunch of financial illiterates and scheisters.

      • Evergreen

        One z from me too😉

        • Parthenon Returns

          Your contributions on this site are truly legendary.

          • Kibris74

            Says the copy and paste maniac..!

            • Parthenon Returns

              ZZZZzzZZZZzzz

          • Evergreen

            I appreciate 😆

    • Sonar

      Not again, cut and paste,

      • Parthenon Returns

        Just as valid today as it was yesterday & last week!!!!

        • Sonar

          That may in your opinion ,are you ready to lay down the lives of your children and grandchildren or are you safely tucked up in the UK

          • Parthenon Returns

            None of these points imply military confrontation.
            Turkey expelled the Dutch ambassador for far less than what Turkey has done in the Aegean or Cyprus EEZ.
            If Turkey can have 40,000 troops in the North why cant Greece have 50,000 in the South?

            Or is there another point that you think is sabre rattling???

            • The True Cypriot

              Put 100,000 if you want .

        • Kibris74

          Your brain cells have definitely not increased from last week.!!

          • Parthenon Returns

            ZZZZzz

    • Fred Yusuf

      I like your thinking. It was pretext that started the 1963 attacks on the TCs. You people like your pretexts but there is no pretext to close the crossings. Infact RoC cannot close the borders without giving up the north legally. So stop haveing wet dreams and back to your blue dreams dear boy.

      The rest of your points are not even worth respondint to except to mention what one of your generals said in 1974 when told by the defence minister to prepare and point the weapons on Ankara. I don’t suppose you are aware of what he said. Let me remind you. He said before I point my weapons on Ankara, I shallpoint them towards Athens.

      Enjoy your wet and blue dreams.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Another perverted response.

      • a.s.e

        In case they close the crossings can you please look after our dreambox servers for us?

    • Muffin the Mule

      You clown. 🤡

      • Parthenon Returns

        Try giving a reasoned response if you can.

        • The True Cypriot

          Foxtrot

        • Muffin the Mule

          That was as reasoned as your post merited.

    • Cyprus MH

      Unfortunately not all you said can be done, as it takes barbarians to face barbarians. Greeks and GC’s are not such barbarians. GC’s can’t get the support of the EU, because some impotent European countries like Germany, France, Italy and Greece can’t protect their borders from the immigrants, so they hired and ogre that thinks himself a Sultan to protect the borders for them.

      • Parthenon Returns

        None of my points involve violence against anyone. Australia successfully implemented a policy of “pushing” migrant boats away from its territorial waters. No one tries this route anymore.

      • The True Cypriot

        Rubbish – it was mostly GREEKS who killed in Cyprus right up to 1974

    • Sonar

      Turn the thermostat up in your bunker, cold weather on its way to the UK

      • ROC

        Well you would know because you are from the UK, and only bunker mate is the one that Mr Adolf Erdolf lives in,.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Good. Let the British traitors freeze.

  • Cyprus MH

    What a pity; the hydrocarbons card was in the hands of the GC’s during the previous negotiations, and now it is in the opponent’s hands. With every lost opportunity someone loses, and the more time it takes to find a solution the bigger the loss becomes.

    • Frederic Harakis

      No it never was. Turkey was holding the card to throw at the table at an opportune time whether there was agreement or not. In fact I think Mr Nami has a point if a solution to the problem is desired by all.

  • Kyrenia

    Is there any body out there who can tell me what are the potential rewards for Cypriots should the gas fields be exploited? Will we all be rich? If not then I’m not sure what the fuss is all about.

    • Cyprus MH

      when this gas is sold the economy of the country improves, with this improvement the living standards of the citizens improve. in a way, you will be able to spend more, or save more.

    • Frederic Harakis

      Well said. I think they all smell commercial quantities of gas. You and I and the likes of us will not be rich but some others will be super rich. The fun will start if what they get is hot air like what you get form the cow’s bottom and this is what they smell at present.

      • Caulkhead

        There are in fact a number of plants in the Uk utilising the energy that comes from cows’ bottoms!

    • Parthenon Returns

      Probably used to fund building of new hospitals, roads etc which will cause a new construction boom & employment opportunities.
      Possibly a Gas “Dividend” of say 5,000 Euros to all ROC citizens if the Gas wealth is exceptional.
      In Kuwait all citizens are given a free house when they get married. Kuwait is that rich.

      • Dogmeat

        You could buy another second hand tug. Given the 5:1 ratio you could jump in the big playground and stop this happening again!

    • ROC

      Any rewards if they are split will goto the ROC and the North will see none, it will goto Turkey who will offset it with the subs they give the North already. TCs only way of any beneficial rewards is to find a solution as one ROC with two states only then, if 44 years has not taught you nothing, then nothing will.

      • Kibris74

        You’re just a mr know it all aren’t you? As always nothing but non sense and pure speculation comes out your mouth.

      • The True Cypriot

        Go away you stupid idiot.

        Wrong and untrue.

    • The True Cypriot

      The Greeks want to build a pipe for 1000km under a seismic zone, at a cost of £17b.

      It will cost a fraction of that by routing through Turkey, but the Greeks want it all.

      They are scrapping around for money to build a pipe.

      This is NOT about gas – its about Greeks laying claim to Cyprus.

      The Greeks are economically illiterate and corrupt.

      What do you think the outcome of any Greek led project will be???

  • Copernicus

    Mr Nami is not the foreign minister so the CM should get its facts right: Mr Ozersay is Deputy PM and foreign minister.
    The European Coal and Steel Community, the forerunner of the EEC, was set up for the same purpose; to avoid war between Germany and France. Can the two sides on Cyprus work along with the EU to which they both belong? Agreeing to set up such a jointly owned Hydrocarbon company (a complicated matter which will take time) and with most domestic issues agreed the Cyprus problem will be easier to solve. Turkey will have to make concessions on matters of security. The EU should promote this idea instead of seeking other parties like the UN to solve the problem.

    • Neroli

      Minister of Economy and Energy Wiki says!

      • Parthenon Returns

        fake minister of whatever. What international meetings can he attend???

    • Cyprus MH

      the Turkish Cypriots are puppets in the hand of Turkey. So you can’t guarantee that there is no turkey where there are TC’s.

      • Copernicus

        This is the myth that some want to be believe. The TCs are more willing to feel Cypriot and live peacefully with the GCs on the island; they are forced to depend on Turkey thanks to the GCs attitude. Why not try for once go along with what the TCs suggest? Has it ever been tried? If most GCs feel like you then we should build a wall and split the EEZ and live happy ever after.

        • Evergreen

          Not inclined to.

        • Cyprus MH

          Maybe because the TC’s are so greedy that they are always asking for more than their share. They number approx. one third of the GC’s and are occupying almost one third of Cyprus and want the half of everything.

          • Copernicus

            A very feeble reply. This is the propaganda fed on the GC side; blame everything on the other side and never see that the other side may have some justification for seeking safeguards. In any case at Crans Montana this was not the reason that Anastasiades did not want to invite the PMs of UK and Greece. He wanted 5 more years and this is the truth. Even the UNSG thought it was a historic opportunity and yet on the GC side it was not present as such. The populace is fed false news since 1963 and sadly it has worked. Politicians make a career of the problem at the people’s expense. Nothing to do with TCs numbers but the GC establishment which enriches itself from controlling the ROC.

          • The True Cypriot

            You loathsome moron.

            It is Greeks like you are are greedy.

            So greedy, you tried to delete us from the island.

            • Cyprus MH

              Using such a language is a sign of bankruptcy. Go and learn some manners before using public media.

              • The True Cypriot

                How dare you call us greedy.

              • The True Cypriot

                No doubt you will apply your standards on your Greek cohorts here?

                Oh, I thought not!

  • Dogmeat

    Excellent idea and cant see any reason why a Joint Operating Company cant be started and underway. Also, Turkey was talking about purchasing her own drill ship from South Korea last year. If that is still scheduled that could be the way forward, keeping it “in the family” and also diffusing any possible tensions.

    • Parthenon Returns

      Will only work if TC side cancels its “declaration of fake independence”. You cannot have joint exploration & drilling, etc etc etc with seditionists & partitionists.

      • Dogmeat

        Lets make an exception !

  • Jon Snow

    So TCs wish to set out the terms for a divorce before the actual marriage.
    Ridiculous as always

    • The True Cypriot

      You are wrong.

      In the event of a divorce, the GCs do not own the house, or do they set the terms.

      The Greeks need to understand that a divorce or a reunion has to be based on equal terms, by which I mean that the starting position is that the Greek and Turkish Cypriots have EQUAL status.

      The Greeks think only they have rights and that any rights we may have can only be granted by them.

      Nami is 100% correct – act in partnership or face the consequences.

      Cyprus is not Greek Andy that applies to this issue too.

      • Parthenon Returns

        There will never be a “divorce”. We will never sign away the North. Greek Cypriot history has been there for thousands of years!!!

        • turkishcypriot

          You already did in 1974.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Temporarily. I like the new roads, hotels & hospitals you are building for us!!!

            • turkishcypriot

              You are delusional, you poor soul.

            • Kibris74

              Zzz you wish zzzzzz

        • Kibris74

          Greek cypriots dont exist

          • Parthenon Returns

            ZzzzZZZZzzz

        • The True Cypriot

          You may well lose more of the south.

          Nothing is forever.

  • turkishcypriot

    The Greek Cypriots have become an irritant to the whole world with this unlawful unilateral action for exploration of oil and gas. They haven’t received the support they were expecting from the international community. Yes the peasant Tusk made some statements about the subject, but nothing concrete was said. UNSG made it very clear that the wealth should be shared by both sides and after a solution is reached. Foreign Minister of the TRNC making the state of play very clear to the GCs. Everybody hopes they will follow the advice. The GC administration has no right to put the lives of Cypriots in danger for the sake of satisfying their ego. I don’t believe a war will break out as a result, but lets assume theoretically if it did, who do they think would suffer?

    • cyprus observer

      Peasant Tusk?

      • turkishcypriot

        Yes Donald Tusk President of the European Council. He is a peasant to the core. Any time this guy learns a new word in English likes to practice it. Most of the time out of context. You have to follow him on the Brexit front. You won’t be disappointed.

        • Parthenon Returns

          You try calling Erdogan a peasant in Turkey or the occupied North of Cyprus & see what will happen to you.
          Very brave to insult a politician who abides by democratic & free judicial values!

          • turkishcypriot

            He is still a peasant. I won’t have a problem to call a politician peasant, in the North if I think that is the case. Yes we know that Erdogan is giving you very hard time, but that is your problem.

            • Parthenon Returns

              You are a joker! He has given innocent Turks much more of a hard time than us!!! Thousands are losing their jobs or are being put in prison for pathetic reasons. Open your eyes!!!

              • turkishcypriot

                So why do you worry so much about what happens in Turkey.

                • Parthenon Returns

                  I dont worry. I enjoy seeing Turkey being plunged into chaos by this madman. It hastens the day when the ROC will recover the North.

                  • turkishcypriot

                    The way you are going, you most probably will loose the South as well.

                  • Dogmeat

                    Only problem being we don’t need recovering

                    • Parthenon Returns

                      You will soon……

                      “Seventeen Turkish nationals, including six children, have requested asylum in Greece after crossing over from Turkey, Agence France-Presse reported on Feb. 20, citing the Greek coastguard.
                      The group – seven men, four women and six children – on Feb. 18 reached the small island group of Oinousses, opposite the ports of Çeşme and İzmir on the Aegean Coast, according to the report.
                      “They were picked up by a coastguard vessel and taken to the island of Chios for registration,” a coastguard spokeswoman said.
                      Chios news portal Politischios said the asylum seekers were civil servants and judicial staff. The authorities declined to give more details.
                      Greece’s asylum service says more than 1,800 Turkish citizens requested sanctuary in 2017, a tenfold increase over the previous year.”
                      TURKISH DAILY NEWS 21 FEB 2018

                    • Dogmeat

                      Do you have short cut keys for this stuff you keep regurgitating?

                    • Parthenon Returns

                      All saved on Word for your convienience & education. LOL

                    • Kibris74

                      Maybe if you spent more time educating yourself with facts and reality that would be better

                    • Parthenon Returns

                      ZZZZZzzzzzzzzzz

                    • Kibris74

                      Zzz

                  • Kibris74

                    That day will never come

                    • Parthenon Returns

                      ZZZZzzzzzzzzZ

  • Kibristan

    So, it is being made clear by this report that it isn’t enough for Nik to just keep repeating almost the same assertion on the ownership of hydrocarbons (that it belongs to all Cypriots). What the TC side trusts is an agreed mechanism not what they believe are just empty words.

  • Vova Khavkin

    “There should be a dialogue with the Turkish Cypriot side on hydrocarbon issues” says the minister and he is right. But how can you have a dialogue when the GC rejectionists take the position that what’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is also mine?

    • Cyprus MH

      If any deal is struck between the two Cypriot sides in Cyprus, there will be a majority in the GC parliament to accept it. members of Dissy and Akel are more than half of the parliament members. I think that if the GC’s and the TC’s are left to negotiate alone they will reach to an agreement quickly, but the interference of Turkey, which made Greece to interfere as well is the reason behind the failure of the negotiations.

    • Parthenon Returns

      Which other country in the world would set up a committee with a breakaway region???

    • Kyrenia

      “What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is also mine.” The basis of Turkey’s foreign policy for how many years now?

    • a.s.e

      Legally the TCs are not entitled to anything considering they are hiding behind an illegal regime claiming authority on the island.

      The ROC is the only legal entity on the island and the only one responsible to equally distribute to EACH citizen TC or GC, any profits or benefits or a DEPT that might occure from natural resources.

    • geecee

      What? If you want to really go with “what mine is mine and what is yours is yours” then all the stolen properties should be returned to their rightful owners, both sides of the fence

