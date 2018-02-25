Two drug-related arrests at Ledra crossing, dairy items seized at Ayios Dhometios (Updated)

Two men were arrested at the Ledra Street crossing on Saturday afternoon after customs officers said they found one of the pair to be in possession of 304 grammes of cannabis.

During a check on a 28-year-old who was coming from the north, customs officers said they found the drugs on him and he was arrested. A 37-year-old accompanying him, was also arrested.

Also, early on Sunday customs officers at the Ayios Dhometios vehicle crossing stopped a car with Turkish Cypriot registration. They said that during a check they found 129 bunches of wild asparagus, 20 kilos of halloumi and 6 kilos anari. Investigations revealed that the same man had been involved in carrying illegal items across from the north in the past.