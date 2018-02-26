Celebrating ten years of artistic value

Isnotgallery in Nicosia will celebrate 10 years of offering rich art in poor times as of Friday with a group exhibition.

The gallery’s aim is not to sell cheap art, but to offer a place for artists to showcase their pieces based on their artistic value and not on the monetary value. This is what the gallery has been doing for the past 10 years, giving well-known and new artists a space to prove that art is worth much more than just its price tag.

If you like art and a party mood, then join the celebration and perhaps take a piece of art home with you.

Ten years of Isnotgallery

Group exhibition. Opens March 2 at 7.30pm until April 2. Is Not Gallery, 11 Odysseus, Chrysaliniotissa, Nicosia. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-8pm. Tel: 22-343670