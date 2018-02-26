Drunk man left injured wife to avoid breathalyser

A 28-year-old woman is in Famagusta general hospital with head injuries and concussion after the car her husband was driving crashed into an electricity pole early on Monday.

The man, who abandoned the accident scene in Paralimni, was later found to be almost eight times over the alcohol limit.

The woman went to the hospital at around 4.45am with head injuries and said that she had been in a car accident at around 2am and that her husband had been driving.

The man, 35, was brought in to the Paralimni police station where he was given a breathalyser test which indicated he had been almost eight times over the limit. He was charged and is to be called to court at a later stage.