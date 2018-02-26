Drunk man left injured wife to avoid breathalyser

February 26th, 2018 Cyprus 10 comments

A 28-year-old woman is in Famagusta general hospital with head injuries and concussion after the car her husband was driving crashed into an electricity pole early on Monday.

The man, who abandoned the accident scene in Paralimni, was later found to be almost eight times over the alcohol limit.

The woman went to the hospital at around 4.45am with head injuries and said that she had been in a car accident at around 2am and that her husband had been driving.

The man, 35, was brought in to the Paralimni police station where he was given a breathalyser test which indicated he had been almost eight times over the limit. He was charged and is to be called to court at a later stage.

 

  • trashbunny

    Driving standards in Cyprus are bad enough without drunk drivers. Should have the book thrown at him, but regrettably probably won’t!

  • Cydee

    If that had been my bloke, I’d have told him to go on his own…and make my own way home.

  • Bob Ellis

    Staggering, he must have been. Not a funny situation, but what can you say when drunk driving is becoming the norm. Like most things here justice and policing clearly do not work…..

  • athessalonian

    A costly error in judgement in terms of happiness and welfare. Hopefully the lessons presented by this incident will be heeded and not repeated…

    • Evergreen

      Hopefully😡

  • Douglas

    Let’s hope she makes a speedy recovery and has enough courage to leave this moron.

    • Eye on Cyprus

      . . . and let’s hope that she has plenty of time to make her plans and sell his stuff, while he serves a very lengthy jail term.

      • Paralimni

        He will probably serve no time in jail This is paralimni he will know someone that knows someone .

    • Vaso

      I think she was just as stupid to get in the car with her husband who was drunk!

      • Cydee

        Quite.

