February 26th, 2018 Cyprus, Energy, featured 19 comments

Greek Cypriots accused of ‘ignoring reality’ over gas

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim

 

The Greek Cypriot side keeps turning a blind eye to a clear reality in spite of warnings from the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey, the spokesman for Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Monday.

Baris Burcu was responding to comments by government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides on Sunday that the Turkish Cypriots were throwing away their future to serve Turkey’s hydrocarbon interests in the region.

Christodoulides had himself been responding to earlier statements by Turkish Cypriot ‘energy minster’ Ozdil Nami who said the island’s hydrocarbons programme should be co-managed with the Turkish Cypriots “from A to Z” or be frozen until a Cyprus solution was reached.

Nami also threatened that Turkey could very well scupper all drilling interests of the republic in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) if it chose to do so, even in blocks that they did not lay claim to.

Christodoulides said in response: “It is remarkable that, firstly, the Turkish Cypriot leadership seems willing to serve any plans by Turkey, which will sacrifice not only the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, but also their own future.”

Commenting on the terms and conditions as laid down by Nami, he added: “Since the convergence at the negotiating table on the issue of natural resources is clear, the reluctance of the Turkish side to resume talks is apparent”.

“Mr Nami’s warnings about Turkey’s intentions, are also in fact warnings to the United States, France, Italy, Israel, Egypt, and of course the EU itself,” he added, referring to Nami’s threat and to the international interests in Cyprus’ EEZ.

Burcu said on Monday that the Greek Cypriot strategy of trying to keep the Turkish Cypriots and Turkey outside the “energy policies balance “does not serve peace”.

“The Greek Cypriot side insistently turns a blind eye to this plain reality in spite of our warnings,” he said. Akinci, he added, had always exerted efforts to find a solution and protect the legitimate rights of both communities.

“In the very first meeting held with Mr Anastasiades in the evening of 11 May 2015, our president explained to Mr Anastasiades that the natural gas explorations in the Mediterranean should not cause any tension and asked for the unilateral research and drilling activities not to continue. He has warned that in case they continued the tension which would be created would negatively influence the efforts for a solution and when the negotiations officially started on 15 May 2015, he secured a common understanding regarding this issue first,” Burcu said.

“It is understood that the Greek Cypriot side is still not ready to share power and the natural resources with the Turkish Cypriots. If this is ever overcome by a change in mentality, new opportunities for all sides might be created,” he added.

Meanwhile, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned against any tension in both the Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

“Naval forces have the power to eliminate every kind of danger to their country under all conditions and circumstances,” he said. “No one should make a mistake [about that].”

 

 

 

  • Disruptive

    Time to pack up my bags, this place s going to flames, again…

  • Steely Mike

    The Republic is run by a number non cooperative political parties, some secular and some heavily religiously biased and all interwoven with moderates and ultra nationalists. Nothing is achieved in any and all respects because of rival faction infighting. Turkey and Turkish Cypriots (TC) have every right to demand a share of oil and gas wealth for TCs and have every right to form alliances that prevent the Republic exploiting Cyprus wealth for the benefit of Greek Cypriots only. For goodness sake ultra nationalist Greek Cypriots, wake up and smell the coffee!!

    • Mike, it seems you have a vested interest or a dog in this race. Perhaps you are resident in the North of Cyprus. However, The Republic of Cyprus and it’s EEZ is the only recognised state with whom the international community do business. It is not for a minority to dictate terms although the GC’s will share the wealth with them not is it for another country (Turkey) to use gun boat diplomacy. Not sure what part of that you don’t understand or even the fact that the Republic of Cyprus is also an EU country. Come on, let’s stop the bollocks.

  • Evergreen

    A very strong statement.

  • turkishcypriot

    The future of the TCs is not with the GCs Mr Christodoulides. That much I am sure you must have gathered by now. If appears that you will continue to hit your heads against the brick wall. If that is your choice then good luck.

  • Freedom-For-Turkey

    Back to 1974 ! Those stupid GCs never get a lesson from the past.

    • Not back to 1974. Stupid comment like that from a backward people

    • Louis

      Perhaps you should change your name?
      How about freedom from Turkey??
      Both for its own citizens, and ALL of its neighbours.

  • Turkish Cypriots are the ones ignoring the reality that they are a minority trying to call the shots in a break away unrecognised state and doing Turkeys bidding and used as a pretext / proxy instead. Deluded is too light a word for them.

    • Rächer

      Share it or lose it.

      • If need be, the Greeks should rather lose it than be blackmailed by monkeys on behalf of their organ grinder. Not that they will have to anyway in the end.

        • Kuruova

          The GCs would rather drink sea water and their own urine then drink fresh water from Turkey. Says it all I guess.

  • Rächer

    NEW TRNC MOTTO:- SHARE THE GAS OR LOSE THE GAS.

    • NEW GREEK MOTTO:- BEGGARS FOR GAS WEALTH SHOULD DO WHAT THE GREEKS SAY NOT TURKEY.

      • Rächer

        Then you don’t get it either bozo! simples! lol

        • Not as simple as you tweedy.

    • Louis

      1.The Greeks have always said the profits would be shared between all CYPRIOT people.
      Let’s start by shipping back the illegals shall we?

      • Rächer

        Ww want them here. They’ve got citizenship in the TRNC. It’s got **** all to do with you. Keep to the subject.

