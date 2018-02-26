Magnitude 6.3 quake hits eastern Indonesia -USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit 194 km (120 miles) northwest of Ambon in eastern Indonesia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was recorded at a depth of about 39 km, according to the USGS website.
