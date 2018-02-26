MPs prepare to take on church over abortions

February 26th, 2018

Stella Kyriakides: women should have the right to choose

The bill on the decriminalisation of abortions does not aim at facilitating terminations but at giving women the right to choose and access to safe medical procedures, the head of the House human rights committee, Stella Kyriakides, said on Monday.

MPs, who were meeting to discuss the bill proposal which aims to give women the right to terminate a pregnancy under 12 weeks, stressed the importance of decriminalising the procedure, despite church opposition. Decriminalising abortions, they said, would also help reduce unwanted pregnancies as proper data would help introduce policies to properly educate youth in birth control.

With abortions currently illegal in Cyprus, there is a lack of official statistics on the frequency of terminations which hinder efforts to promote national policies, MPs heard.

“There are no statistics on the number of abortions taking place in Cyprus. We all know they are taking place, especially among girls, but as we don’t have data, this creates great problems as we cannot schedule practices on sexual education, and prevention so we can protect girls and women,” Kyriakides said.

The aim of the bill, she said, is not to facilitate abortions, but to finally decriminalise them so that women have the right to choose. She added that strict preconditions and proper advice would be introduced.

The other aim, she said, is to facilitate proper programming so that sex education is introduced in schools to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies.

Under the proposal termination would be allowed under 12 weeks of gestation, if the pregnancy is the result of rape, sexual abuse of a minor or sexual abuse of a woman with reduced mental capacity and incest. It will also be allowed at under 19 weeks if prenatal diagnosis indicates severe abnormality of the foetus and if there is an inherent risk to the pregnant woman’s life or the risk of serious and permanent harm to her physical or mental health. Also, in cases of multiple pregnancy where the gestation of a number of embryos must be terminated.

The Holy Synod reportedly sent a letter to the committee objecting to any changes.

In the memo, according to daily Politis, the Holy Synod made a plea to the MPs’ Christian consciousness to ‘respect the opinion of the church and the beliefs of our people’.

The church said that for them, pregnancy does not concern only women and their bodies, but also fathers and God.

“If one has authority over the foetus it is neither mother nor father, but God,” it said in the letter.

It also proposed ways of dealing with cases of rape.

If in the first 24 hours rape victims seek medical help, it said, “fertility can be prevented and the tragedy of abortion can be avoided”.

If the woman fails to prevent this, it said, in cases of rape, the church can host pregnant women “in a safe place, away from publicity” and after giving birth, she can either go home with her baby or the church can arrange for it to be given for adoption.

Solidarity Movement MP, Michalis Giorgallas, said that while the church’s opinion should be respected it is also true that thousands of abortions are taking place each year without any control and in many cases outside the medical protocol.

Akel MP Skevi Koukouma said that abortion was an issue that concerns the state which ought to promote laws based on the needs of society and human rights.

At the moment, she said, many women buy harmful medicines and other concoctions to terminate unwanted pregnancies.

The bill is expected to be tabled to the House plenum near Easter.

 

  • EGB

    There are many women in Cyprus who have had their lives effectively ruined by having to resort to ‘back street’ abortions or cheap abortions overseas in the past 60 years resulting in never being able to bear children again, these days not so often but I’m sure it still goes on. I say 60 years because I know some stories, millennia would probably be more accurate for ‘back street’ abortions. The legalisation of safe early term abortions is a no brainer.

  • PhilLC

    abortion is murder. The Church can have an opinion and moral people too. People calling themselves moral and supporting abortion are just lying to themselves.

    • EGB

      So is using a condom or birth control pills. The Church clearly says that sex should only be for procreation – do you adhere to that ethic?

  • S4

    The Church is certainly entitled to an opinion as soon as they grow wombs.

  • Veritas

    The Church and the Holy Synod should only concern themselves with religious matters.
    Keep them far away from anything else in a democratic society, like education and legislation.
    Abortion or not is a question to be decided by the woman and only the woman. The fact that it’s still illegal in RoC is quite remarkable.

  • Evergreen

    A woman indeed has a right to choose what is best for her.

  • Douglas

    I have always been of the opinion that it’s the propagative of the female what she decides to do with her body ,nobody else should interfere.

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      Excuse me, Douglas; while I agree fully I suspect that you intend to say “the prerogative”. “Propagation” is the preparatory act, is it not? 😉

      • Douglas

        Lol you are quiet correct my predictive spelling is driving me crazy,have to isolate it and proof read more carefully,thank you 🙂

    • PhilLC

      a foetus is within the body of a woman but an dependent being; if you hurt a woman and she loses the foetus its considered a crime equal to murder. But a woman bearing the foetus can choose to kill it and pretend she’s innocent of a crime?

  • Caulkhead

    “We all know they are taking place, especially among girls….”? I am not sure I have ever met a pregnant man!

    • rich

      coming soon…

